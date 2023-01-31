ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Owner Hires Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7ayM_0kXdVSZc00

APPOINTMENTS

Sweden-based Embracer Group , the new owners of Middle Earth Enterprises – the holding company that owns “The Lord of the Rings ” among other J.R.R. Tolkien titles – has appointed Careen Yapp to the newly created position of chief strategic partnerships officer. Yapp will serve as part of the group executive management team that also includes Lars Wingefors, CEO, Johan Ekström, CFO and deputy CEO and Ian Gulam, chief of staff, legal and governance.

Yapp will be responsible for aligning strategic group partnership objectives with each operative group to drive group-wide results and work together with the executive management team and the operative groups to shape group partnerships, lead business development at group level as well as drive business synergies and collaborations across the group.

Yapp joins Embracer Group from Google Stadia where she led the strategic direction and pursuit of global content partnerships for Stadia and entry point partnerships for Immersive Stream for Games. Prior to Google, Careen led business development and account management at Gaikai, a division of Sony Computer Entertainment.

***

Meanwhile, John de Mol ‘s Netherlands based non-scripted formats outfit Talpa has hired Ingrid Akkerman as its head of creative partnerships and format sales and Marina Chikalovets as format sales manager. Akkerman was most recently was head of sales at ITV Global Entertainment. At Talpa, Akkerman will further build the Talpa Creative Partnership proposition, which has led to hit formats like “Million Dollar Island” and “Hunting Season.” Chikalovets has an extensive background in format production and format acquisition for premium platforms and will focus on format sales at Talpa.

RIGHTS

Entertainment One has acquired the television adaption rights to Janice Hallett ’s bestselling novel “The Twyford Code” and will develop it as a series in partnership with Cameron Roach ’s company Rope Ladder .

“The Twyford Code” is told, found-footage style, via automatic transcriptions of recordings made by a former prisoner determined to discover what happened to his teacher. Miss Iles vanished on a school trip in 1983 after becoming convinced there were hidden codes in the work of a disgraced children’s author.

This will be the first project under Entertainment One’s first-look deal with BAFTA-winning film and television writer, director and producer Paul Andrew Williams (“The Walk In”), who will direct the series. Entertainment One will handle the global rights.

FESTIVAL

Sudhanshu Saria ‘s “Sanaa,” starring Radhika Madan , will have its North American premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (Feb. 8-18). The Indian film is an introspective drama about an ambitious and headstrong woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma. The cast also includes Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt. “Sanaa” had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2022.

EUROVISION

The BBC has revealed that the slogan for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is “United by Music” and has revealed a visual identity. The contest, is being hosted in Liverpool on behalf of last year winners Ukraine , where the Russian military invasion continues.

The slogan is designed to demonstrate the partnership between the U.K., Ukraine and Liverpool and to reflect the origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries.

The look of the visual identity, designed through a creative partnership between Superunion agency in the U.K. and Ukrainian creative studio Starlight Creative, is inspired by the Ukrainian and U.K. flags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2TGO_0kXdVSZc00
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Film Marketing, Distribution and Data Agency Together Films Hires Caitlin Boyle, Lyndsey Barratt (EXCLUSIVE)

Film marketing, distribution and data agency Together Films has revealed two senior hires as founder and CEO Sarah Mosses prepares for maternity leave. Caitlin Boyle is joining part-time as interim director of impact. The executive will support the company’s strategy clients and give motivational project management to the live impact campaign team. Boyle’s previous clients include DOC NYC, Magnolia Pictures, Neon, WNET, The Sundance Institute, Patagonia, Timberland, the National Resource Defense Council and The Climate Pledge. Lyndsey Barratt joins part-time as director of fundraising. The executive recently served as grants manager for the International Documentary Association and has previously partnered with a...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
Sourcing Journal

Layoffs Hit Kohl’s as Retailer Hires Key Exec

Kohl’s, the once prosperous retail chain now fighting for survival, is close to naming Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO, the New York Times reported last week. Kingsbury had been named interim boss by the board after previous CEO Michelle Gass announced in November she was leaving to become Levi’s brand president. Kingsbury, a one-time executive at Burlington, was the nominated choice of Ancora Holdings, one of the activist investor groups seeking to force a sale of the Wisconsin-based company, which many now value more for its real estate holdings than its capabilities as a retailer. “We are very pleased that Kohl’s...
TechCrunch

AV company Aurora hires president ahead of commercial launch

The company said Fisher, who was most recently president and chief operating officer of education tech company Istation, will be based in Dallas. Aurora is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has offices in San Francisco and Mountain View, but its self-driving truck testing and operations is in the Dallas area. Aurora...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Next Level Apparel and GK Global Form Strategic Nearshore Fabric Supply Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Next Level Apparel (NLA) today announced a strategic partnership with GK Global (GK) to provide nearshore fabric. The combination of NLA, a top provider of premium blank apparel and GK, a diversified global textiles company, is the latest advancement toward 100% U.S. grown cotton for NLA’s entire apparel line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005008/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media.  “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: No Surprise, M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Is Long, Slow and Disappointing

The twist in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film comes at the beginning, not the end. The trouble with that arrangement is that a career of surprise-ending films, such as “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs,” has conditioned audiences to expect something juicy to be revealed at the eleventh hour, by which point, this apocalyptic head-scratcher has already played its hand. “Knock at the Cabin” starts like a home-invasion thriller, with four armed strangers descending upon a remote cabin to perturb its occupants, except that none of the characters fits the stereotypes associated with the genre. First of all, the family renting the...
Variety

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Chris Harrison Stopped Talking to Her When She Landed Hosting Gig on Franchise

Before Chris Harrison departed “The Bachelor” for good, the longtime host was put on hiatus from the franchise amid controversy. During the time, while Harrison’s status was in limbo, former “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams were hired to step in as temporary co-hosts for two seasons. Now, Bristowe — one of the most popular stars to come from “The Bachelor” franchise, who also won Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020 — says Harrison stopped communicating with her when she landed the gig, after a years-long close friendship. “I messaged Chris probably 10 times without him responding, and that...
PYMNTS

Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce

Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Variety

‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode

The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-Aged in New Robert Zemeckis Movie

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright may look a little younger in the upcoming movie “Here” from director Robert Zemeckis. The film, which reunites the “Forrest Gump” co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, “Here” takes place in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home — against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy. Miramax is producing the film, which co-stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and will...
Variety

James Gunn on ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet: ‘I Can’t Change Plans’ Just ‘Because an Actor Says Something I Don’t Agree With’

Zachary Levi has been facing backlash on social media ever since he posted an anti-Pfizer tweet on Jan. 29. Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi posted, “Hardcore agree.” Many social media users have interpreted Levi’s post as being anti-vaccine, giving the actor and Warner Bros. a potential press tour obstacle as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” gears up for its March release date. James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, was asked to weigh in on Levi’s tweet during a press event on the...
Variety

Jafar Panahi Goes on Hunger Strike to Protest Still Being in Jail After His Sentence Has Been Overturned

Jafar Panahi has gone on a hunger strike to protest being still held in Tehran’s Evin prison even though Iran’s supreme court has overturned the conviction that led to the dissident director’s detention. Panani has issued a statement from prison saying that to protest against the “illegal and inhumane” treatment by the Islamic Republic’s judiciary and security forces and their “hostage-taking” he will stop eating, drinking, and taking his medications until “maybe my lifeless body would be released from this prison.” The statement announcing Panahi’s decision to go on a hunger strike was posted by Panahi’s wife Tahereh Saeedi and son Panah...
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne, a defining singer of heavy metal, has apparently retired from touring for health reasons, he announced in a statement late Tuesday regarding the cancellation of his European tour . The announcement is buried in the fourth paragraph of the statement, but its intent seems clear: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote when discussing his ailment, a spine injury. The legendary Black Sabbath singer, 74, has been plagued by multiple health issues for decades — his first “No More Tours” retirement tour took place 30 years ago, after he was...
conceptcarz.com

Audi launches Audi RED, new customer experience digital agency

• Audi RED will accelerate development across Audi's digital consumer touchpoints. •New agency formed in partnership with Toronto-based, BIMM Management Inc. Today, Audi announced the launch of Audi RED (Rapid Experience Development), a new agency based in North America focused on identifying and creating enhanced customer experiences across Audi's digital ecosystem.
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

James Gunn Calls ‘The Flash’ One of the ‘Greatest Superhero Movies’ Ever, Ezra Miller’s DC Future Decided After Their Recovery

After a tumultuous year that involved a series of arrests and public meltdowns, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller appeared to be a case of one and done in the DC Universe. But newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door is open for further collaborations with Miller after “The Flash” stand-alone opens on June 16. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path...
Variety

Dentsu Creative Launches Investment Fund to Finance Gaming, Film, TV Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

With every big media entity from ABC to Warner Brothers seeking hours of content, a different kind of player is betting more heavily on the game. Dentsu Creative, a global agency network formed last year by Japan’s large Dentsu advertising conglomerate, is launching an investment fund said by one person familiar with the matter to total “eight figures,” in a bid to finance games; scripted and unscripted TV projects; and films. Executives at the advertising heavyweight see an opportunity to create entertainment that does a lot more than distract consumers from the real world. By giving clients access to 200 entertainment specialists...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy