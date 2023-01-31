ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Celebrates No. 1 Track ‘Flowers’ by Dancing in Black Minidress

By Cara O'Bleness
The song has raced up the charts to the top spot in 14 different countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnmjZ_0kXdVLdl00
Miley Cyrus.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is kicking 2023 off on a super successful note. The pop star released her latest single, “Flowers,” on Jan. 12, and since then, it’s reached No. 1 in 14 different countries.

The first single off of Cyrus’s forthcoming studio album, Endless Summer Vacation , “Flowers” is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. To celebrate her accomplishment, the 30-year-old shared a heartfelt “thank you” message with fans on Instagram on Monday.

In the moody set of snaps, Cyrus wore a plunging black minidress with long sleeves and a large cut-out on the chest. She pursed her lips and raised her arms in both photos, as she appeared to be doing a happy dance.

“Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week!” she wrote in her caption. “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you.”

“These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans,” Cyrus later continued. “Endlessly thankful.”

The “Malibu” singer’s rabid fanbase, which includes 195 million IG followers, was quick to hype Cyrus up in the comments section.

“So proud of you,” wrote tan artist Isabel Alysa, while photographer Mert Alas added, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥go baby ! Coming for u.”

Producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder playfully quipped, “🔥🔥🔥👏👏. I know it’s about me but I still support it.”

“THE QUEEN IS BACK WHERE SHE BELONGS,” added a follower, while one person joked, “I feel personally responsible for this song being at #1.”

“Flowers” is Cyrus’s second-ever track to earn the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 list. Her first was 2013’s “Wrecking Ball.” She will release Endless Summer Vacation on March 10.

