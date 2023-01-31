They say their six-year-old son ordered nearly $1,000 worth of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson - child lock your apps. They say that their 6-year-old ordered nearly $1,000 of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank, which realized that $493 of pizza was a little extreme. Word from the parents is their son will be using change from his piggy bank to offset the rest of the costs. It's MORNING EDITION.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO