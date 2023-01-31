Read full article on original website
NPR
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
NPR
A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat
It's called CatGPT. Ask a question, and it replies "meeeeeeeeow." A Dutch data-journalist says he started the project while learning how to make a basic website. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a...
NPR
Neanderthal groups looked and acted differently than once thought, research suggests
Researchers re-analyzed elephant bones found in a German cave and say Neanderthals likely cut and butchered them, suggesting Neanderthal groups may have been larger and more sedentary than thought. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. If you ever get tired of eating leftovers, you should take pity on the Neanderthals. A new study...
NPR
We asked the new AI to do some simple rocket science. It crashed and burned
Tiera Fletcher carefully read through an artificial intelligence chatbot's attempt at rocket science. "That's true, that's factual," she said thoughtfully as she scanned the AI-generated description of one of the most fundamental equations, known simply as "the rocket equation." Then she got to the bot's attempt to write the rocket...
The complex simplicity of Black cops and white supremacy
I almost broke my own rule by deciding to watch the new-age lynching video of Tyre Nichols. The footage is of five Memphis police officers savagely beating him like a "human pinata." For a moment, I thought that watching the video could be the least I could do to bear witness to the tragedy that befell him.
NPR
Twenty years after the Columbia disaster, a NASA official reflects on lessons learned
It's been exactly 20 years since the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it returned to Earth, killing all seven astronauts on board: commander Rick Husband, pilot Willie McCool, mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, Laurel Clark, Michael Anderson, David Brown and payload specialist Ilan Ramon of Israel. Related Story: A journalist who...
NPR
Haiti is in the midst of one of the worst political crises in its history
An increasing power vacuum is making things worse. There is not a single elected official with a valid term, and many people are asking: How long will the defacto prime minister cling to power?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We go next to Haiti, where it seems democracy has fallen apart. The...
NPR
California dance hall hero wants to use his platform to help his community heal
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. FADEL: He's the young man you've probably seen in surveillance video wrestling a semiautomatic weapon away from a gunman. At the time, Tsay didn't know that man had already shot and ultimately killed 11 people at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., before heading to his family's dance studio Lai Lai in nearby Alhambra. Tsay was working.
NPR
Revised AP African American Studies class drops controversial topics after criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A revised curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies downplays some components that drew criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had threatened to ban the class in his state. In the official framework made public on Wednesday,...
NPR
Humans and dolphins work together to fish in southern Brazilian city, ecologist says
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mauricio Cantor, behavioral ecologist at Oregon State University, about his study on how humans and dolphins work together to fish in a southern Brazilian city. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Our next story takes us to the coastal town of Laguna in southern Brazil, where bottlenose dolphins...
NPR
Bollywood film 'Pathaan' sparks dance parties in theatres
The new Bollywood spy thriller Pathaan is transforming movie theaters into dance clubs with its catchy theme — and it's breaking records at the box office in India and abroad. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for...
NPR
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'
OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
NPR
A recent deep sea expedition in the Indian Ocean revealed a plethora of new species
Yi-Kai Tea recently returned from a 35-day expedition to explore the deep seas surrounding a new marine park in the Indian Ocean. They gathered thousands of specimens. Dr. Yi-Kai Tea loves to talk about fish. His social media handle is @KaiTheFishGuy. And he recently joined a research expedition to the Indian Ocean that turned up all manner of unusual creatures. There's the cute, dumpling-like deep-sea batfish, the rather scary-looking highfin lizardfish, and then there's the bony-eared assfish.
NPR
How Groundhog Day came to the U.S. — and why we still celebrate it 137 years later
On Thursday morning, thousands of early risers either tuned in or bundled up to watch Punxsutawney Phil emerge from a tree stump and predict the weather. The groundhog — arguably the most famous member of his species and the most recognizable of all the country's animal prognosticators — did what he has done for the last 137 years: search for a sign of spring in front of a group of top hat-wearing handlers and adoring fans at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania.
NPR
Pentagon is tracking a spy balloon, which it suspects belongs to China, over the U.S.
U.S. military officials say they are tracking a Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon that's been over the continental U.S. for the past couple of days. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are...
NPR
The magic of being a Black nerd in Black History Month
NPR's Juana Summers talks with co-creator of Black Nerds Create Bayana Davis about the collective's month-long digital celebration: Black Magical History Month. Black History Month is here with its education and celebration of Black culture. And for the group Black Nerds Create, it means the celebration of Black Magical History Month. It's a month-long digital celebration of Black fantastical stories, characters, and it's a space for the people who love them to celebrate, like when "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" released posters of their new queen, a Black woman.
NPR
Scientists race to detect new pathogens before they can spark another pandemic
Infectious disease researchers in South Africa were the first to identify the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Now scientists there are racing to detect new pathogens before they can spark another pandemic. They're drawing on decades of experience dealing with the AIDS epidemic. As part of a new NPR series called Hidden Viruses, global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman has the story.
NPR
Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson: child lock your apps
They say their six-year-old son ordered nearly $1,000 worth of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson - child lock your apps. They say that their 6-year-old ordered nearly $1,000 of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank, which realized that $493 of pizza was a little extreme. Word from the parents is their son will be using change from his piggy bank to offset the rest of the costs. It's MORNING EDITION.
