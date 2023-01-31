Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in Michigan
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store Meijer
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they died
Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs
One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
10 Hidden Gem Tuscola County Michigan Restaurants To Try Now
Driving north along M-15 from Genesee County crossing into Tuscola County the scenery is a little more rural. Among the small towns and farmland, you'll find hidden gem restaurants, bars & grills to "fill your tank" along your route. (See Lapeer County's Bucket List Restaurants and Genesee County's, too.) What...
Flint Woman Has a ‘Lucky Lottery Machine’ That Made Her a $300K Winner
A Flint woman says she has a 'lucky machine' from which she always buys her Michigan Lottery tickets and that strategy finally paid off. Renae Shelby won a whopping $300,000 on an Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket. She always buys her tickets at Khouris Market on Davison Road in Flint.
One of Flint’s Magnificent Historic Mansions Can Be Yours for Under $500K
When it comes to historic neighborhoods in Michigan, it’s hard to beat the area known as the College Cultural Area in Flint. The elegant architecture has kept the homes some of the most sought-after in the area for years, and now you can call one of them home. I...
Michigan Man Details the Day Camp Copneconic Staff Members Saved His Life
*The following interview has been edited for length and clarity. Last month, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay motionless on the field at Paycor Stadium after suffering a cardiac arrest, Austin Poley was all too familiar with the uncertainty that would follow the 24-year old’s collapse. He too had experienced a similar event firsthand.
Michigan Teacher Creates Sharks Out Of Snow, Goes Viral
A lot of people complain about the snow, but some people enjoy it - or at least try to make the most of it. Case in point, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Ramirez. The highly talented school teacher did not just make the most of the snow in her front yard - she made sharks out of it.
Michigan’s Eloise Asylum Offers Frightening Valentine Date Night
Valentine's Day is coming up so start making your plans now. Valentine's Day for most people consists of chocolates and flowers followed by dinner and a movie. Why not do something a little more fun and extreme this year? Eloise Asylum in Westland has just the thing. Eloise Asylum Haunted...
Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop
A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
A Look Back At 9 Classic Flint TV Commercials
If you are a Michigander from the Flint area or Saginaw area - chances are if I say Al Kessel you know exactly who that is. How do we know him? From his TV commercials for Kessel Food Markets. What about Mel Farr? Now there is a blast from the past. I cannot be the only one who remembers Mel Farr (Superstar) wearing a cape and flying in his local television commercials. Do you remember the jingle? I do - Mel Farr Superstar for a Farr better deal!
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Has Paczki Day Vodka For A Limited Time
If you love eating a paczki every year on Fat Tuesday, but could do without the calories, you do have an alternative - Paczki Day Vodka. The highly anticipated alcohol is made in Michigan at Detroit City Distillery every year in February for Fat Tuesday celebrations. To my knowledge, the highly coveted creation has only been available online, and it is again this year. However, Oliver T's Market on Hill Road in Grand Blanc does have bottles for sale now for a limited time.
Detroit Student Suffers Cardiac Arrest at High School Basketball Game
A student from Detroit's Northwestern High School is on life support after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a high school basketball game. Cartier Woods is an 18-year-old senior at the school and suffered the cardiac incident during the game Tuesday night. An AED (Automated External Defibrillator) was used after...
You’ll Get Serious Beach Vibes at This New Tiki Bar in Metro Detroit
Located in Hazel Park, this new tiki bar is going for a laid-back beach vibe. The kind of beach vibe that you'd find in beautiful Key West. Just because we live in Michigan and have to endure tons of snow and cold temps for months on end, doesn't mean we can't enjoy a little of what Key West has to offer. Well, sort of.
Check Out the New Arcade Open Inside Grand Blanc Lanes [PHOTOS]
Grand Blanc is now home to a new arcade for your family to check out. Grand Blanc Lanes on Saginaw Street, next to Rollhaven, has added some new entertainment options for you to check out. The former annex of the building, which held 30+ bowling lanes has been converted to offer more family-friendly options.
Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Resigns After Death of Pontiac Woman and Two Kids
A sheriff's deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department has resigned, after an investigation into the deaths of a Pontiac woman and two children earlier this month. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded field in Pontiac on Sunday, January 15 of this year. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for days. Mental illness is believed to be the root of Cannady's paranoia which led her to leave their home, evading neighbors, family, and authorities attempting to offer help.
Kodak Black Shows Up Late to Show, Offers to Pay Venue to Perform for Fans
After Kodak Black showed up late to a recent show, the Florida rapper offered to pay the venue in order to perform for his fans. On Sunday (Jan. 29), Kodak Black was set to perform alongside Future, Jeezy and Babyface Ray at Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena in a show presented by iconic Motor City radio station, 97.9 WJLB. When Yak reportedly arrived at the venue much later than expected, the "Walk" rhymer was allegedly denied the chance to perform. In the video clip below, Kodak Black can be seen pleading with the concert's organizers and even offering to pay for the opportunity to hit the stage.
Tyre Nichols Death – Pusha T, Meek Mill, Boosie BadAzz and More React to Police Encounter
The hip-hop community is sounding off and demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Memphis police officers earlier this month. On Friday (Jan. 27), four videos of Tyre Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest and brutal assault by five Memphis police officers were released to the public. The four clips captured the beating by police via bodycam footage and street surveillance cameras.
