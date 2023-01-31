ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs

One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
FLINT, MI
Michigan Man Details the Day Camp Copneconic Staff Members Saved His Life

*The following interview has been edited for length and clarity. Last month, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay motionless on the field at Paycor Stadium after suffering a cardiac arrest, Austin Poley was all too familiar with the uncertainty that would follow the 24-year old’s collapse. He too had experienced a similar event firsthand.
FENTON, MI
Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop

A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
FLINT, MI
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI
A Look Back At 9 Classic Flint TV Commercials

If you are a Michigander from the Flint area or Saginaw area - chances are if I say Al Kessel you know exactly who that is. How do we know him? From his TV commercials for Kessel Food Markets. What about Mel Farr? Now there is a blast from the past. I cannot be the only one who remembers Mel Farr (Superstar) wearing a cape and flying in his local television commercials. Do you remember the jingle? I do - Mel Farr Superstar for a Farr better deal!
FLINT, MI
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Has Paczki Day Vodka For A Limited Time

If you love eating a paczki every year on Fat Tuesday, but could do without the calories, you do have an alternative - Paczki Day Vodka. The highly anticipated alcohol is made in Michigan at Detroit City Distillery every year in February for Fat Tuesday celebrations. To my knowledge, the highly coveted creation has only been available online, and it is again this year. However, Oliver T's Market on Hill Road in Grand Blanc does have bottles for sale now for a limited time.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Resigns After Death of Pontiac Woman and Two Kids

A sheriff's deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department has resigned, after an investigation into the deaths of a Pontiac woman and two children earlier this month. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded field in Pontiac on Sunday, January 15 of this year. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for days. Mental illness is believed to be the root of Cannady's paranoia which led her to leave their home, evading neighbors, family, and authorities attempting to offer help.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Kodak Black Shows Up Late to Show, Offers to Pay Venue to Perform for Fans

After Kodak Black showed up late to a recent show, the Florida rapper offered to pay the venue in order to perform for his fans. On Sunday (Jan. 29), Kodak Black was set to perform alongside Future, Jeezy and Babyface Ray at Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena in a show presented by iconic Motor City radio station, 97.9 WJLB. When Yak reportedly arrived at the venue much later than expected, the "Walk" rhymer was allegedly denied the chance to perform. In the video clip below, Kodak Black can be seen pleading with the concert's organizers and even offering to pay for the opportunity to hit the stage.
DETROIT, MI
Tyre Nichols Death – Pusha T, Meek Mill, Boosie BadAzz and More React to Police Encounter

The hip-hop community is sounding off and demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Memphis police officers earlier this month. On Friday (Jan. 27), four videos of Tyre Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest and brutal assault by five Memphis police officers were released to the public. The four clips captured the beating by police via bodycam footage and street surveillance cameras.
MEMPHIS, TN
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

