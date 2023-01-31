Read full article on original website
Groundhog Day: Here's What Punxsutawney Phil Predicts This YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in IndianaKristen WaltersHartford City, IN
In The Spotlight: How This Pennsylvania Small Town Goes Viral Every YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts more winter in 2023
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted more weeks of winter after he saw his shadow this morning at Gobbler’s Knob. According to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development traditional has been taking place for 137 years. “It is an honor for...
Groundhog Day; The most Oreo; jail deaths: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Happy Groundhog Day! Just a little over an hour after this newsletter is sent, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge and let the world know if spring is headed or way early, or if it will be another six weeks of shivering in winter coats. Phil is so beloved that even the...
Worst floods in Pennsylvania history
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is no stranger to flooding. Flooding happens along streams and creeks from heavy rainfalls or remnants of tropical cyclones. But some of the floods broke records of the wrong kind along streams, creeks, and rivers. Here are four of the worst floods that the commonwealth...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Editorial: Does Pennsylvania have a real-life 'Groundhog Day' problem?
In “Groundhog Day,” the 1993 Bill Murray movie, the holiday centered around a prognosticating Punxsutawney Phil is not the point. They are just the kick-off for the story about a weatherman trapped in the same 24 hours with the same events happening over and over again. There was...
Groundhog Day 2023: Forget Phil. Here’s what real meteorologists say for the rest of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
The groundhog may call for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But what would either outcome look like in a season where winter never really got going?. Basically, more of the same. Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck can say what they will, but real meteorologists who...
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Cases of Year
Two Lancaster County duck flocks have been depopulated because of avian influenza, Pennsylvania’s first outbreaks in a year of high risk. “We hoped it wouldn’t come quite this fast,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday in an industry call. One Clay Township farm had 40,000 ducks, with...
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania hunting seasons
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissions has given preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons, as well as bag limits. The preliminary seasons include a few changes that still must be approved during an April board meeting. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For...
Brutal cold, gusty winds on their way to central Pa.
Warmer weather is coming this weekend, but forecasters say central Pennsylvanians will have to go through miserable cold and strong winds to get there. More than 30 mph winds are possible Friday as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 20s, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures could drop to as low as 11 Friday night.
DCNR names area trail PA’s 2023 Trail of the Year
A northern tier trail has claimed the title of Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year. The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail, located in McKean County, is a popular fall hiking destination for Northcentral Pa. residents. This is the second area outdoor destination to receive a state award from DCNR this year: the North Branch of the Susquehanna River claimed 2023 River of the Year. “Trails play an important...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Wind Chill Advisory issued in parts of Northeast PA for Friday & Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for several counties across Northeast Pennsylvania for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. Cold temperatures and strong winds will lead to dangerous wind chills and the risk of hypothermia and frostbite if proper precautions are not taken. Here is a look at the advisory area, the difference between various wind chill alerts, and the alert text from the National Weather Service.
Verizon outage reported in Pennsylvania
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer. Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all. Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data,...
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather. As a massive cold front makes its way across the United States, parts of that storm will bring some heavy snow and cold winds to the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like...
Former rail line named Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
The 7.8 mile Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail in McKean County has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. The trail is a section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail and is a converted rail line used for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. “Congratulations...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
No Wednesday night Powerball winner, prize soars to $700M for Saturday's drawing
PA - (WOLF) — No one won last night's $653 million Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday. Now, the prize soars once again for Saturday night's drawing!. The estimated annuity value for Wednesday's drawing was $653 million, or $350.5 million cash. Now, the jackpot for the Saturday, February 4 drawing will be an estimated $700 million, or $375.7 million cash.
