Punxsutawney, PA

abc27.com

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts more winter in 2023

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted more weeks of winter after he saw his shadow this morning at Gobbler’s Knob. According to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development traditional has been taking place for 137 years. “It is an honor for...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
abc27.com

Worst floods in Pennsylvania history

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is no stranger to flooding. Flooding happens along streams and creeks from heavy rainfalls or remnants of tropical cyclones. But some of the floods broke records of the wrong kind along streams, creeks, and rivers. Here are four of the worst floods that the commonwealth...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania

Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Cases of Year

Two Lancaster County duck flocks have been depopulated because of avian influenza, Pennsylvania’s first outbreaks in a year of high risk. “We hoped it wouldn’t come quite this fast,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday in an industry call. One Clay Township farm had 40,000 ducks, with...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania hunting seasons

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissions has given preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons, as well as bag limits. The preliminary seasons include a few changes that still must be approved during an April board meeting. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Brutal cold, gusty winds on their way to central Pa.

Warmer weather is coming this weekend, but forecasters say central Pennsylvanians will have to go through miserable cold and strong winds to get there. More than 30 mph winds are possible Friday as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 20s, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures could drop to as low as 11 Friday night.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

DCNR names area trail PA’s 2023 Trail of the Year

A northern tier trail has claimed the title of Pennsylvania 2023 Trail of the Year. The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail, located in McKean County, is a popular fall hiking destination for Northcentral Pa. residents. This is the second area outdoor destination to receive a state award from DCNR this year: the North Branch of the Susquehanna River claimed 2023 River of the Year. “Trails play an important...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Wind Chill Advisory issued in parts of Northeast PA for Friday & Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for several counties across Northeast Pennsylvania for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. Cold temperatures and strong winds will lead to dangerous wind chills and the risk of hypothermia and frostbite if proper precautions are not taken. Here is a look at the advisory area, the difference between various wind chill alerts, and the alert text from the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
abc27.com

Verizon outage reported in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer. Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all. Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data,...
ERIE, PA

