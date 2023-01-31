WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Some residents of the township have been posting complaints on Facebook about the library closing while movers transport the books to its new location. Mayor Susan McCCartney explained, "The timing of the announcement is very unfortunate, because the Library Board meets the last Thursday of each month. At the January 26 Library Board of Trustees meeting, I had the honor of swearing-in the 2023 Library Board members." She continued, "It was quite bittersweet, because right after the Oath of Office, we had to draft a letter on the Library's temporary closing in order to pack and move to 10 Rooney Circle." McCartney assured residents that services will still be available during the transition while the Library at 46 Mt. Pleasant Avenue is temporarily close to accommodate the construction of the approved affordable older adult units. She referred residents to the letter that the library issued about offering digital services and reminding residents that can use nearby libraries where West Orange has a reciprocal arrangement. McCartney concluded, "I hope you will share the same respect I am showing the Library Board."

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO