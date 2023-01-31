Read full article on original website
New plan: Help families near Paterson's Eastside High with meals, health, academic support
Paterson's Eastside High School will sit at the center of an initiative to provide meals, health services and academic support to students and their families. The "One Square Mile" initiative, in partnership with Montclair State University, aims to improve student performance by helping meet families' needs. [ more › ]
Paterson expanding Full Service Community Schools program
PATERSON, N.J. -- Soon, more New Jersey families will have a chance to access services from health care to academic support for free. It's thanks to a partnership between Paterson Public Schools and Montclair State University.Ilonka Pimentel, a mother of three, explained how Paterson Public School No. 16, her 6-year-old's school, connected her to doctors to help with her hearing. "She's very grateful for the service we provide to her," Pimentel said through a translator. "In one day we were able to get a pediatrician to see the child and then schedule an audiologist," said Principal Nancy Tavarez. Public School No. 16 is a...
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include: Antonio Famiglietti Tom Scanio Dani Mauro Mike Turco Amber Ghigliotty Mauro, Turco, and Ghigliotty are members of the KFD. Scanio is a member of the Cranford Fire Deparment and Famiglietti is a member of the Mountainside Fire Department. At the ceremony individual merits were also honored. Firefighter Dani Mauro representing Kenilworth was awarded the Chief Schepis Award for Excellence. Congratulations to all! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
insidernj.com
Uniter Councilwoman Dwumfour Looked Forward ‘to a Glorious Year’
Former Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O’Brien has met a lot of people in his life, but the late Eunice Dwumfour made a special impact, as she did to those in her midst back in the South Ward of Newark before she moved to Sayreville and ran for public office. “She...
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
Hudson hospital chain’s bid for nonprofit status approved by state health planning board
The state Health Planning Board Thursday morning unanimously approved CarePoint Health System’s application to convert its three Hudson County for-profit hospitals to nonprofit status. The approvals make official the transfer of ownership of Christ Hospital in Jersey City, Bayonne Medical Center and Hoboken University Medical Center from majority owner...
Hackensack University Medical Center Named First Hospital in the Country to Achieve Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center, has received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care (ACPC) by exhibiting exceptional standards and outcomes in the care of infants and mothers. According to a press release distributed by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Gold Seal is a sign of excellence that conveys a healthcare organization's dedication to offering secure and effective patient care. “Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to delivering high-quality perinatal care and eliminating maternal health disparities in New Jersey and beyond,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This distinction from...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
trentonnj.org
City of Trenton Announces Code Blue Alert
Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora has declared a Code Blue alert for the City of Trenton for Friday, February 3, 2023, and Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert may be declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
New playground planned for Newark’s Lincoln Elementary School this year
Students at Lincoln Elementary School will have a new place to run and play by the end of the year thanks to a new initiative to expand access to green spaces and recreational areas in Newark. Most of the city’s public schoolyards are covered in asphalt and organizations such as the national nonprofit Trust for Public Land and Newark’s Congregation Ahavas Sholom are partnering with Newark Public Schools to redesign outdoor playgrounds. Last...
njbmagazine.com
University Hospital Introduces $1.8B Facility Master Plan Draft
The leadership of Newark-based University Hospital (UH) presented a preliminary draft of a new $1.8 billion Facility Master Plan during the regular meeting of the board of directors. The meeting also acknowledged the service of interim President and CEO Mary K. E. Maples, who turned over control of the hospital to incoming President and CEO Ed Jimenez today.
insidernj.com
Statement from Middlesex County Republican Chairman Bengivenga
“I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Eunice, she was a bright and shining young woman who deeply cared about her community as a public servant in Sayreville. She had a bright future ahead of her, and this senseless act of violence took that away from her and her loved ones.
tourcounsel.com
Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
Suspect arrested in Temple Ner Tamid attack
Stitching together video evidence and a photo of a license plate, law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him in the attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.
ucnj.org
Voter Registration Deadline Reminder for Springfield Residents
The Union County Board of Elections advises Springfield residents that Tuesday, February 21 is the deadline for voter registration for the March 14 Springfield Special School Board Election. The election will take place from 8am to 8pm. Voting will take place at the regular polling locations, which can be found...
jerseydigs.com
Patel Brothers Begins Construction in India Square, Jersey City
Chicago-based Patel Brothers have been prominent along the western stretch of Newark Avenue in Jersey City for years and the company has started a major expansion project that will almost double the size of their market while adding new amenities. Jersey Digs reported on the company’s plans to overhaul their...
Nutley Schools to Close for Yom Kippur in 2023
NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 academic year calendar during the Jan. 30, 2023 open public meeting. The calendar reflects 184 school days, with four snow days built-in. School will close for students after 180 days of school. Graduation for the class of 2024 is scheduled for June 20, 2024. The highlight of the calendar is the inclusion of Yom Kippur as a school holiday. During the public comment portion of the meeting, residents expressed their gratitude for the inclusion of the holiday on the calendar. Themes of creating an inclusive and welcoming environment were included in every comment. Yom Kippur is the holiest day in Judaism. It occurs annually on the 10th of day Tishrei. Tishrei is the first month of the Hebrew calendar. Yom Kippur is centered around atonement and repentance - observances consist of full fasting and abstention from all forms of indulgence. The day also includes intensive prayer confession of sins. Yom Kippur is Monday Sept. 25, 2023.
Mayor McCartney's Response to West Orange Library Temporary Closure & Move
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Some residents of the township have been posting complaints on Facebook about the library closing while movers transport the books to its new location. Mayor Susan McCCartney explained, "The timing of the announcement is very unfortunate, because the Library Board meets the last Thursday of each month. At the January 26 Library Board of Trustees meeting, I had the honor of swearing-in the 2023 Library Board members." She continued, "It was quite bittersweet, because right after the Oath of Office, we had to draft a letter on the Library's temporary closing in order to pack and move to 10 Rooney Circle." McCartney assured residents that services will still be available during the transition while the Library at 46 Mt. Pleasant Avenue is temporarily close to accommodate the construction of the approved affordable older adult units. She referred residents to the letter that the library issued about offering digital services and reminding residents that can use nearby libraries where West Orange has a reciprocal arrangement. McCartney concluded, "I hope you will share the same respect I am showing the Library Board."
Pedestrians in Montclair push for traffic safety at busy intersection
Crashes on the road killed 700 people last year, New Jersey’s worst figure in 15 years. Sophia Anastasia is haunted by that image, the second time in three months a pedestrian was hit by a car in this intersection in Montclair. She and her neighbors now hope these bright and colorful signs encourage drivers to go slowly when passing Upper Mountain Avenue and Normal Avenue.
BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK PUBLIC NOTICE: SPECIAL NOTICE REGARDING BOARD OF HEALTH
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Board of Health will conduct a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. to consider and take action on the following: Welcome new board members and reports for the new year, The Special Meeting of the Board of Health shall take place in-person, meetings will take place in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, New Jersey, unless proper notice is made changing the meeting format and location. In the event, meetings will be taking place remotely, meeting information will be also posted on the front door of the municipal building and on the Borough’s website (www.prospectpark.net). Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in-person.
