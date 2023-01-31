Puget Sound Energy donates $125,000 across 10 organizations to support efforts to focus on sustainability and the environment

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that it is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Additionally, Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector, has joined Rewiring America’s CEOs for Electrification, a national coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. Brickhouse joins the coalition as part of Eaton’s continuing efforts to lead the energy transition through key sustainability initiatives including its Home as a Grid approach, which envisions a future in which homes become both producers and users of energy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005468/en/ Eaton is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Eaton’s executive joins the organization’s CEOs for Electrification, a coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. (Photo: Business Wire)

