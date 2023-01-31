Puget Sound Energy donates $125,000 across 10 organizations to support efforts to focus on sustainability and the environment

Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia scores $80M grant for plant to make jet fuel from wood chips
The Department of Energy awarded an $80 million grant Thursday to a Georgia facility that turns wood residue into jet fuel as a way to decrease the airline industry's carbon footprint.
Recycling Today
First PET Recycling Coalition grants announced
The Recycling Partnership announced last week three grants awarded to increase polyethylene terephthalate (PET) capture through its PET Recycling Coalition, awarding two PET reclaimers and a material recovery facility (MRF) as the first recipients of the its grant program. According to The Recycling Partnership, the initial round of grants will...
Eaton Collaborates With Rewiring America to Help Drive Residential Electrification Education, Awareness and Action
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that it is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Additionally, Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector, has joined Rewiring America’s CEOs for Electrification, a national coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. Brickhouse joins the coalition as part of Eaton’s continuing efforts to lead the energy transition through key sustainability initiatives including its Home as a Grid approach, which envisions a future in which homes become both producers and users of energy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005468/en/ Eaton is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Eaton’s executive joins the organization’s CEOs for Electrification, a coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
New report on diversity trends in STEM workforce and education
Today, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, or NCSES—part of the U.S. National Science Foundation—released Diversity and STEM: Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities 2023, the federal government's latest and most complete analysis of diversity trends in STEM employment and education. "Diversity is America's unique advantage...
Over $1 Billion Now Available to Convert Bus Fleets to Cleaner Fuels
States, local governments and tribes can now apply for nearly $1.7 billion in federal funding through a pair of grant programs geared toward transitioning the nation's bus fleets to cleaner fuels, like electric or hydrogen power. The money, available under the 2021 infrastructure law, includes $1.2 billion this fiscal year...
Manifest 2023: Automation and Electrification Key to a More Sustainable Future for Logistics
Electrification, automation and digitization were at the heart of discussions at the Manifest logistics conference on Tuesday. Now in its second year, the event drew more than 3,000 attendees including tech startups, third-party logistics providers (3PLs) and brand executives to Las Vegas to discuss the industry’s advancements and pain points. After nearly three years of supply chain disruptions, logistics has become both the sector to watch and many organizations’ biggest ongoing headache. But across panels and presentations, the focus centered on cementing a more sustainable and tech-driven future for logistics and the companies that depend on it. At a panel discussion on fleet...
Industrial Distribution
STEM Careers Coalition Offering Educators No-Cost Resources to Celebrate Black STEM Leaders
The STEM Careers Coalition – the first-of-its-kind national STEM initiative powered by corporate leaders and anchored in schools by Discovery Education – presents a curated collection of no-cost content celebrating the careers of Black leaders in STEM for use during Black History Month and beyond. The collection of...
rigzone.com
US DOE Provides Funds For Affordable Clean Hydrogen Technologies
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced up to $47M in funding to accelerate RD&D of affordable clean hydrogen technologies. — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has announced up to $47M in funding to accelerate research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) of affordable clean hydrogen technologies.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $380 Million in Grants to Modernize Ferry Services, Reduce Emissions, and Connect Rural Communities
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced $384.4 million in federal funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for expanding and improving the nation’s ferry service in communities across the country, as well as accelerate the transition to zero emission transportation. This funding will benefit millions of Americans – from Alaska to Michigan to Maryland – who depend on coastal waters, rivers, bays, and other bodies of water to connect to their communities.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Plastics Industry Association Announces 2023 Recycling Committee Executive Board
The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has announced the 2023 Recycling Committee Executive Board. The Recycling Committee is a tactical committee that represents PLASTICS’ members across the association’s four councils, bringing equipment makers, brand owners, processors, and material suppliers together aligning their collective efforts to put recycling at the forefront of their business priorities.
How science and innovation can strengthen global food systems
Food systems, from production to consumption, are complex in nature and require co-ordinated efforts at different levels. Food systems are the public policy decisions, the national and global supply chains and the public or private individuals and groups that influence what we eat. Unfortunately, current global food systems are not sustainable. One in nine people are affected by hunger globally. This situation was worsened by the pandemic. Global food systems currently do not prevent malnutrition. In fact, they can worsen nutrition and health outcomes with the high rates of obesity and related health issues caused by unhealthy diets. Food today also lacks...
Comments / 0