University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
With Too Many Key Guys Seated, Huskies Drop One at USC
Forward Cole Bajema serves his suspension while center Braxton Meah fouls out.
Huskies Pursue Young Cornerback With Catchy Name
LaRue Zamorano III receives scholarship offer from the UW.
UW Offers SoCal Cornerback Who Brings Right Attitude to Game
Jaylen'Dai Sumlin from Sierra Canyon has welcome size and plays with a passion.
UW Athletic Director Shows Support for Suspended Cole Bajema
The Husky forward will sit out Saturday night's USC game.
Airport Season: How Tommy Rees At Alabama Came To Fruition
On Friday, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted the Alabama Crimson Tide's offer for its opening at the same position. While news of the hire broke around 3:00 p.m. CST, the move had been in the works for several days, with Tide 100.9 monitoring the ongoing process. Here is...
Alabama Analyst Headed to New England
Alabama analyst Will Lawing is headed to Foxborough, Mass., to join the New England Patriots offensive staff, according to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. "Coaching chatter: The Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their offensive staff. Lawing, 37, has a longtime connection with new Patriots OC Bill O'Brien -- at Penn State (2013), the Texans (2014-2020) and Alabama (2021-2022). Worked with TEs his final 2 years at Houston.," said Reiss.
Alabama Pitcher Named Preseason All-American
Alabama baseball pitcher Grayson Hitt has been named to Baseball America's Preseason All-American Third-Team. The junior recorded a 5.34 earned run average and a 4-3 record in 14 appearances last season after becoming a consistent part of the Alabama pitching rotation. He allowed 66 hits, 41 runs, 36 earned runs, 30 walks, ten home runs, and 68 strikeouts.
New Home Of Alabama Golf Gets A Price Increase
The University of Alabama golf team is going to have an even pricier home than originally considered. While the Crimson Tide basketball team is frustratingly waiting for news and approval of its new stadium, the physical properties committee met on Thursday, Feb. 2 to approve an increase to the budget of a new golf practice facility.
Former Bama Hoopster Darius Miles To Remain Jailed After Judge Continues Hearing
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles will remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for at least a few more weeks after a local judge rescheduled a hearing on whether or not he would be allowed bond. Miles and a second man, Michael Davis, have been jailed since January 15th, when...
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
OnlyInYourState
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
