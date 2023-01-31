ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Analyst Headed to New England

Alabama analyst Will Lawing is headed to Foxborough, Mass., to join the New England Patriots offensive staff, according to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. "Coaching chatter: The Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their offensive staff. Lawing, 37, has a longtime connection with new Patriots OC Bill O'Brien -- at Penn State (2013), the Texans (2014-2020) and Alabama (2021-2022). Worked with TEs his final 2 years at Houston.," said Reiss.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Pitcher Named Preseason All-American

Alabama baseball pitcher Grayson Hitt has been named to Baseball America's Preseason All-American Third-Team. The junior recorded a 5.34 earned run average and a 4-3 record in 14 appearances last season after becoming a consistent part of the Alabama pitching rotation. He allowed 66 hits, 41 runs, 36 earned runs, 30 walks, ten home runs, and 68 strikeouts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

New Home Of Alabama Golf Gets A Price Increase

The University of Alabama golf team is going to have an even pricier home than originally considered. While the Crimson Tide basketball team is frustratingly waiting for news and approval of its new stadium, the physical properties committee met on Thursday, Feb. 2 to approve an increase to the budget of a new golf practice facility.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Som Dutt

Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic

Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
OAK HARBOR, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

