ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Inspector General says the procurement office is plagued with problems

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Board of Estimates is set to decide whether to award an $18.5 million contract to a New Jersey company that's accused of failing to abide by city procurement rules. The owners of Economic International Construction Company, of Baltimore, are accusing the firm of winning lucrative...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

From Memphis' Scorpion to Baltimore's GTTF, specialized police units ripe for abuse with lax oversight

BALTIMORE -- As family members, friends, and national leaders gathered in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols at his funeral Wednesday, his death at the hands of officers who were part of a specialized police unit raises the question of whether those units should be disbanded. The specialized units have a long history of abuses, including the notorious Gun Trace Task Force in Baltimore.Baltimore taxpayers have shelled out more than $15 million in settlements to cover the wrongdoings of the GTTF alone. Prior to his arrest in 2017, it seemed Wayne Jenkins could do no wrong.The now-disgraced former Baltimore Police Department sergeant once headed...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bojangles to open five restaurants throughout the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You can already get a taste of this southern favorite food chain in Maryland, but now Bojangles is making their way to the Baltimore area. Bojangles announced Thursday that Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC has committed to opening five restaurants throughout Baltimore over the next five years.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 vaccine update

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in the third year of the pandemic, immunity against COVID-19 is vastly different among the population. New studies suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine is more effective at protecting against variants of the virus, and it may be time to rethink recommended booster shots. Physician at...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy