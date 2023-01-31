Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Members of Baltimore Police Accountability Board begin reviewing complaints
Members of the Baltimore City Police Accountability Board were sworn in Wednesday evening as they begin their task of investigating police misconduct complaints. The board members said they have their work cut out for them because they will be looking at a backlog of complaints. "We have to make sure...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
Report: Contractor lied to City about money paid to minority subcontractors
A construction vendor contracted out by Baltimore City could be in legal jeopardy after allegedly falsifying documents in order to meet certain levels of minority participation.
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
foxbaltimore.com
Inspector General says the procurement office is plagued with problems
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Board of Estimates is set to decide whether to award an $18.5 million contract to a New Jersey company that's accused of failing to abide by city procurement rules. The owners of Economic International Construction Company, of Baltimore, are accusing the firm of winning lucrative...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's crime rate not slowing down despite claims from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2023 started out with 26 people killed in the city of Baltimore. That number matches the number of people killed in January of 2019. For eight straight years, the city of Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides per year, and 2023 is not looking any different.
wypr.org
Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?
Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?. We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit...
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Scorpion Unit from Memphis to the Gun Trace Task Force in Baltimore
Tyre Nichols' death sparked more national outrage as it appears the group of five fired officers were part of a special unit in the Memphis Police Department. The video fueled outrage and more questions related to the special units including here in Baltimore as many point to the infamous gun trace task force.
From Memphis' Scorpion to Baltimore's GTTF, specialized police units ripe for abuse with lax oversight
BALTIMORE -- As family members, friends, and national leaders gathered in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols at his funeral Wednesday, his death at the hands of officers who were part of a specialized police unit raises the question of whether those units should be disbanded. The specialized units have a long history of abuses, including the notorious Gun Trace Task Force in Baltimore.Baltimore taxpayers have shelled out more than $15 million in settlements to cover the wrongdoings of the GTTF alone. Prior to his arrest in 2017, it seemed Wayne Jenkins could do no wrong.The now-disgraced former Baltimore Police Department sergeant once headed...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
foxbaltimore.com
Bojangles to open five restaurants throughout the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You can already get a taste of this southern favorite food chain in Maryland, but now Bojangles is making their way to the Baltimore area. Bojangles announced Thursday that Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC has committed to opening five restaurants throughout Baltimore over the next five years.
foxbaltimore.com
New questions about potential overtime abuse at City Hall after school officer probe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The overtime probe surrounding a school police officer is raising new questions about potential cases of overtime abuse in Baltimore. Baltimore's Police Department routinely pays more than $40 million in overtime each year. Two years ago, an inspector general's report found that one police employee had...
foxbaltimore.com
Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
foxbaltimore.com
Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say |MD's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation...
Known Racist Convicted Of Spitting On Black Neighbor In DC During Pandemic: Feds
A man with a history of racist tirades against African-American neighbors in Washington, DC, was found guilty of spitting in the face of one during a hate crime at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gueorgui Iskrenov was found guilty following a three-day trial for bias-related assault in the Superior...
foxbaltimore.com
Task force to examine 51 year old water agreement between city, Baltimore region
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers across jurisdictions introduced legislation in Annapolis that would create a task force to examine the water and wastewater systems in the Baltimore region. The system has been plagued with problems over the years. For example, the Maryland Environmental Service took over control of the Back...
foxbaltimore.com
COVID-19 vaccine update
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in the third year of the pandemic, immunity against COVID-19 is vastly different among the population. New studies suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine is more effective at protecting against variants of the virus, and it may be time to rethink recommended booster shots. Physician at...
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
