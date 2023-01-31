This new pioneering phase of mRNA is loaded with potential, but also obstacles and false dawns. Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines have been largely optimized for stability, structure, and delivery. Integration of naturally occurring modified nucleosides, such as pseudouridine (ψ), reduces cytokine production by masking recognition of toll-like receptors, while improving translation and stability through decreasing activation of protein Kinase R and 2′-5′-oligoadenylate synthetases (1). To the lay person, these seem esoteric and weirdly fringe pathways. To immunologists and molecular biologists, for decades these have been pedestrian highway blockages to progress in the field. Success here has sent this message, “efforts to expand applications to other disease states will pay off in a big way.”

