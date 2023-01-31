ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

1 dead from gunshot wound on Blue Angel Pkwy., ECSO investigating

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

There are no suspects as of yet, according to ECSO.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man shot and killed outside a home Tuesday morning.

ECSO said they responded to a home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy., near Lillian Hwy., around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies ECSO said they found a man outside deceased from a gunshot wound.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 they are currently investigating. Lewis said they do not yet know whether or not the shooting is a homicide.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5’s Pensacola news team will update this story when more information becomes available.

