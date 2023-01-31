Read full article on original website
Carl Martin Sellers, Jr.
Carl, beloved husband father and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a lingering illness. He was born in Knoxville Tennessee on September 6, 1946. He is preceded in death by his father Carl M. Sellers, Sr. and by his mother Edith Smith Sellers, and his brother, Gary F. Sellers.
Annie Smith
Mrs. Annie Lois Smith, age 77, entered rest, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the East Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Metter Georgia to the late James Albert and Lorine McCormick Weaver, Sr. and received her formal education in the public School System of Candler County. Mrs. Annie Lois...
Jeremy “Shane” Yates
Jeremy “Shane” Yates, age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Shane was a 1998 graduate of Burke County High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Management from Augusta Technical College in 2002. He...
Billy Ben Gunter
Billy Ben Gunter, age 88, passed away Monday January 30, 2023. He was a native and a longtime resident of Bulloch County . He was the owner of Billy Gunter’s Heating and Air for more than forty years. Mr. Gunter was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church...
James Franklin “Smitty” Smith
Mr. James Franklin “Smitty” Smith, age 59, departed this life, Friday, January 27, 20223, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late John and Thelma Smith. The native of Brooklet, received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was...
Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan
Mrs. Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan, age 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro. Nellie was born in 1930 to the late John Pryor and Vivian Mallard Pryor in Newington, Georgia. She attended Armstrong University and obtained her Associates as a Registered Nurse. During her...
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia
Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
William “Billy” Cassidy
Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
Virginia Ruth Nicholson
Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen
Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
75th annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition is Saturday night
The 75th Annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition (formerly pageant) will be held on February 4, 2023, at the Nessmith-Lane Performing Arts Center on the Statesboro campus. Doors will open at 5:30pm, and the competition begins at 6pm. Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Georgia Southern University,...
5K and 1M Fun Run for Camp Sweet Escape to be held in Millen on Feb. 11
You can help children have a “sweet escape” from their struggles with type 1 diabetes by participating in a sweet fun run on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Millen. Both Georgia and South Carolina have involvement in the upcoming 5K and 1M Fun Run to raise money for Camp Sweet Escape, a flagship program of the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association.
Georgia Southern women’s basketball to host kids clinic
Georgia Southern will be hosting a free girls basketball clinic on Feb. 18 before tip-off against Coastal Carolina. Head women’s basketball coach Anita Howard and the Eagle coaching staff will lead a one-hour clinic that will include fun drills for girls ages 5 to 14. Participants may not be in high school.
Celebration of Life: Frances Kay Austin Boyer
Kay Austin Boyer of Sylvania, passed away at home on November 9, 2022. Kay was born on February 7, 1939, and lived most of her life in Screven County. She was educated in Screven County schools and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Sylvania. Kay served in administrative...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Men’s Golf Preview: Eagles start spring at Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate
Tournament Name: Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate. Course: Georgia Southern University Golf Course – Par 72 – 6,900 yards. Location: Statesboro, Ga. Format: 36 holes Sunday, 18 holes Monday – shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. both days. Georgia Southern Lineup (scoring average) Brantley Baker (12 rounds, 71.33) Colin...
GS offers training to help employees understand needs of military-connected students
Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses this month. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
Shuman Farms presents $2,500 check to Statesboro Food Bank
Last month, Shuman Farms teamed up with Georgia Southern Football QB Kyle Vantrease and pledged to donate five meals locally for every Camellia Bowl ticket sold through the ticket office. Thanks to the generous support of our community and Georgia Southern football fans far and wide, the Shuman family presented...
Winterfest block party is Friday night downtown
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. this First Friday, February 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, and even your pets. You...
