Clouds increasing this weekend, and temperatures will too
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The consistently sunny and cool pattern that has settled into the Western Slope continues for another day. We once again started the morning off with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the teens in the valleys to the single digits and the negatives in the higher elevations. Plentiful sunshine has been working on melting off any of the leftover snow on the ground from Monday, and we’ll continue to make more progress today as well. Clouds will start to increase over the next few days, but expect warmer temperatures to follow along with it.
Continued sunny skies start turning us gradually warmer
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clear skies and some remaining snow cover on the ground left much of the higher elevations of the Western Slope below zero once again earlier this morning. Gunnison and Craig both had lows drop into the negative 20s. Grand Junction’s low dropped into the teens, while Montrose dropped all the way to near zero. We’ll continue to see sunny skies with gradually increasing clouds through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, with temperatures gradually warming to above-average values by the weekend.
Sharp cold slowly eases through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Much of last night’s snow is still on the ground - not just on the Western Slope, but all across Colorado. That means we’re on a bed of ice, and the cold that results has been brutal in parts of the state. Dangerous,...
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
Colorado spot known for vineyards among America's 'most beautiful small towns'
While many tourists visiting Colorado seem to head straight for the Central Mountain region, the far west stretches of the state shouldn't be overlooked. This area is home to a wide range of activities and attractions, including some great resorts, plenty of scenic views, and a vibrant and growing food and drink culture.
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
Mesa Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado
Mesa Mall is a shopping mall in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States. Managed by Washington Prime Group, the mall's anchor stores are Cabela's, Dillard's, JCPenney, HomeGoods, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target. General Growth Properties built Mesa Mall in 1980. The original anchor stores were JCPenney, Sears, and Target. Address: 2424...
New recycling system in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is set to kick off a better way to trash your trash, it’s a new dual-stream curbside recycling program. The program, set to start in March of 2023, will automate your recycling pickup while offering trash pickup on the same day. Residents participating in the […]
Funniest Pair of Neighboring Businesses in Montrose Colorado
A couple of years ago Dunkin' Donuts came to town, and one of my co-workers could have camped out to be the first one to go inside. The interesting thing was they built a Comfort Dental next door. There are benefits to a donut place next to a dental office.
New funding program to help keep people safe in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many people take to the roads for a commute, walk, or bike ride. But, some days may not always end right. Fatalities have become a big problem in Mesa County, and one program is looking to help. Between 2016 and 2020, in Mesa County, there...
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
100,000 fentanyl pills found in abandoned suitcase in Colorado
MESA COUNTY, Colo. — An unclaimed, seemingly abandoned suitcase in Mesa County was found to contain thousands and thousands of suspected fentanyl pills, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said the discovery was made Thursday afternoon by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force during...
Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rocco!. Rocco is 7-years-old and full of life. When he arrived at the humane society, he was severely underweight and had cuts all over his face. But, that has not brought his spirits down. While at the shelter he loves to ‘sing’ and interact with the other animals.
Neighborhood pushes back on proposed project housing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood is up in arms over a proposed apartment building slated to be built in their part of town. The City of Grand Junction is considering annexing a 17 acre parcel of land at the request of an Arizona-based developer, but homeowners say they don’t want to see an apartment complex built near their neighborhood.
Proposal to keep Orchard Mesa Pool open until 2026 under review by county, school district
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a press release Tuesday the City of Grand Junction said a proposal is in the works to keep the Orchard Mesa Pool open until fall 2026. The city, School District 51, and Mesa County have been working on an agreement to keep the pool open, according to the press release. The city has a draft version of that agreement that defines who would be responsible for repairs, and what would happen with the pool at the end of it’s operation.
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
City Council members not informed about rumored Orchard Mesa Pool agreement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council continued discussing the fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool Monday night, expressing interest in restarting the planning process for renovating the pool with an estimated $500 thousand budget, including $41 thousand that was already spent. A drafted agreement was made,...
Cohee Trial: Day 11
The defense called three doctors to testify on Monday for The People V Brian Cohee Jr including Psychologist, Dr. Paul Spragg, and his startling testimony continued through Tuesday.
Defense rests in murder case against Grand Junction man
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The defense rested Wednesday in the murder case against Brian Cohee, 21, who is accused of killing and dismembering a 69-year-old homeless man. Cohee claims he was insane at the time he killed Warren Barnes. Now a Mesa County jury will decide whether prosecutors proved...
District 51 is asking for your help
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year. Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase...
