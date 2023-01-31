Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Here are Sean Payton’s first comments after accepting Broncos job
After he was hired by the Denver Broncos to return to coaching, here’s what Sean Payton had to say. Last year, Denver Broncos fans entered the year with tons of excitement over what a new star quarterback would do for their chances of competing deep in the playoffs. In the end, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West. They didn’t sniff the postseason.
Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson
After months of speculation about former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos finally decided to make a deal with the Saints in order for Payton to become the new head coach in Denver. Denver gave up some huge compensation to New Orleans in the deal, trading away a 2023 first-round pick Read more... The post Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl
Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler. The NFL had to go pretty deep into its list of alternates in the AFC at quarterback after a slew of injuries at the position. Patrick Mahomes will miss the 2023 Pro Bowl Games with the Kansas City Chiefs headed to Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also dropped out due to an elbow injury.
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
Look: NFL Players Ranked League's Top 5 Wide Receivers
The NFL Players Association has sparked some debate with its unveiling of the top five players at each NFL position. According to the NFLPA announcement, the voting for each spot was conducted "specifically by those who play their position and those they line up against." That means that at least ...
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
AP Source: Broncos reportedly get Sean Payton as coach in deal with Saints
The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach.
Pair of Seahawks make the PFF top 100 free agents
The Senior Bowl is just two days away, meaning Pete Carroll and John Schneider are busy getting some early scouting done on the players they may select in the April draft. However, before the draft arrives, there are plenty of Pro Days scheduled at campuses across the country, as well as the NFL Combine in early March, not to mention free agency.
The Cowboys and the Jones family need to follow the pattern set by the last 3 NFC Champions
Despite a successful regular season, the Dallas Cowboys were still an early playoff exit, losing in the divisional round of the playoffs in what seems like a recurring nightmare for Cowboys fans. Meanwhile, their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, are representing the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second time in six years.
Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Returns to NFL, Joins AFC Team
A former NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl is back in the NFL. According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to make Sean Payton the 19th head coach in franchise history. The Saints will receive a 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round selection. The Broncos are expected to sign Payton to a new contract where he will make between $17 million and $20 million per year, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.
Fann: 5 Mariners takeaways from Jerry Dipoto with Wyman & Bob
The Seattle Mariners held their annual pre-spring training media day on Wednesday, which meant everyone from players to coaches to front office execs were made available. Among the varied appearances was president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto joining Wyman and Bob on Seattle Sports. Be sure to check out the...
Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy to call Cowboys' plays in 2023
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call the team's offensive plays next season, Jerry Jones confirmed Wednesday.
