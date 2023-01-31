ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Live, dine, work, play in Carrollton: Learn about the many ways Carolyn Benavides is serving the Carrollton community

Carolyn Benavides’s story started when her family settled down in Carrollton when she was just six months old and has been there ever since. As she grew up in Carrollton, Benavides continuously made an impact on the community in more ways than one, living and working in Carrollton as a businesswoman while also serving on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process

City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location

Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm police announce murder charges following death of 19-year-old

The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident. According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how Allen has become a destination for consumers near and far

Since the start of the decade, Allen has continued to emerge as a destination, drawing consumers and businesses near and far while keeping its small-town feel. As businesses began reopening, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce launched its “Back and Better” campaign to show residents and surrounding communities that Allen was open for business.
ALLEN, TX
dpdbeat.com

Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo

Davion Irvin also has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building. These charges are in connection to the clouded leopard and tamarin monkey cases. The investigation into the death of the vulture is ongoing and Irvin is not linked to this case at this time. Irvin has...
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now

Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
FORT WORTH, TX

