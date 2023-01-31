Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Days before city vote, citizens learn more about the proposed Universal park in Frisco at community meet and greet event
John McReynolds brought a measuring stick to the center stage of the Collin College Frisco Campus conference center. “I want you to take the idea of mega parks, of huge entertainment resorts, like Universal Orlando, pull it out of your mind and throw it out,” he said to the crowd.
starlocalmedia.com
Live, dine, work, play in Carrollton: Learn about the many ways Carolyn Benavides is serving the Carrollton community
Carolyn Benavides’s story started when her family settled down in Carrollton when she was just six months old and has been there ever since. As she grew up in Carrollton, Benavides continuously made an impact on the community in more ways than one, living and working in Carrollton as a businesswoman while also serving on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process
City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location
Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
WFAA
Dallas ice storm: 750 crashes reported in 24 hours; volunteers needed at shelters
Fire rescue said they dealt with more than 750 crashes in 24 hours. Dallas officials said they've opened reserve homeless shelter and are housing about 700 people.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday; roads still icy in spots
DALLAS - The Ice Storm Warning that was in effect for most of North Texas expired Thursday morning. Temperatures are rising and should be above freezing for most by midday. The FOX 4 Weather team said temperatures did not drop as much as expected overnight and the rain continued to fall. So, there are still patches of ice on the roads.
Fort Worth police acknowledge the help of Jeep owners helping others on the icy roads
Fort Worth police are acknowledging the help of SUV owners who’ve been helping drivers stranded on the ice in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. “Carnales Off Road” and the “North Texas Jeep Club” are just two of several groups of Jeep owners
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm police announce murder charges following death of 19-year-old
The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident. According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
Accused killer held in Grand Prairie where a woman was murdered over the weekend
Grand Prairie police are holding the man they accuse of killing a woman over the weekend. A woman named Yolanda Kelly was found dead at an apartment complex near Prairie Lakes Golf Course
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen has become a destination for consumers near and far
Since the start of the decade, Allen has continued to emerge as a destination, drawing consumers and businesses near and far while keeping its small-town feel. As businesses began reopening, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce launched its “Back and Better” campaign to show residents and surrounding communities that Allen was open for business.
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo
Davion Irvin also has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building. These charges are in connection to the clouded leopard and tamarin monkey cases. The investigation into the death of the vulture is ongoing and Irvin is not linked to this case at this time. Irvin has...
fox4news.com
Shannon Murray gets stuck while driving in Tarrant County
If you have to get somewhere today, it could be tricky. FOX 4's Shannon Murray found that out the hard way.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano leaders discuss potential public-private partnership for pharmaceutical research
After sitting empty for four years, plans are in the works to potentially transform Plano’s EDS headquarters into a pharmaceutical manufacturing and research space, according to City of Plano Special Projects Director Peter Braster. The project would call for a $3.6 billion investment from the property owner, NexPoint.
Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now
Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
