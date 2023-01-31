ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Anna Kendrick’s Team Sent Her the ‘Alice, Darling’ Script Because It Quietly Echoed Her Personal Life

By Lindsay Kusiak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Actor Anna Kendrick has stepped into a completely different role in her new movie, Alice, Darling. Commonly seen in movies as the funny, neurotic-leaning character, Kendrick takes a dark turn in Alice, Darling as a character drowning in an emotionally abusive relationship. Shockingly, Kendrick says she was sent the script because of how similar Alice’s life was to her own.

‘Alice, Darling’ stands out among Anna Kendrick movies

Alice, Darling follows Kendrick’s Alice as she embarks on a week-long vacation with her two closest girlfriends. Scared to tell her emotionally abusive boyfriend, Simon, that she is going on vacation without him, Alice lies to him, telling him she is going on a work trip. Once away, Alice is made to come to terms with her abusive relationship.

Reviews for Alice, Darling are a mixed bag with critics applauding the film’s ability to capture the insidious nature of psychological abuse as well as the nuanced dynamics of female friendship. Some critics say the film’s label as a thriller is misleading, but many say the film’s subtility is what makes it shine.

Contrary to the film’s high critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes (currently at 84%), Alice, Darling audience reviews are significantly lower at 44%. Many found the film “slow” and “lacking plot,” however viewers in both the critical and general audience categories seem to agree that Kendrick’s performance is astounding.

‘Alice, Darling’ : Anna Kendrick has personal experience with emotional abuse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6G2U_0kXdSFAM00
Anna Kendrick attends a SAG-AFTRA event I Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Speaking about the role during interviews, Kendrick revealed that her performance was due to her own experiences with emotional abuse. Kendrick has said that she was involved in an emotionally abusive relationship of her own for six years and had only recently extricated herself from it when she was sent the script for Alice, Darling ( The Mary Sue ).

But Kendrick says she never intended to reveal her personal experiences. Speaking to IndieWire , Kendrick said “the first interview where I talked about it, it was just sort of happening and…I was going like, ‘What are you doing?…What are you saying?’”

Following the news, Kendrick found herself inundated with questions about her personal life and her experiences with emotional abuse. And while Kendrick says her role as Alice was cathartic, discussing her real experiences while not on set and in character was more difficult.

The actress has turned the experience into a positive one, however, saying “like every really terrifying thing, the world didn’t swallow me whole when that happened. I didn’t just catch on fire. I’m kind of glad the Band-Aid got ripped off.”

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment , Kendrick said “I think most people that see the movie [will] say that they either have been Alice or they know somebody who’s been Alice… I think this kind of abuse is really common and it’s really, really hard to talk about because it’s really hard to identify.”

Anna Kendrick’s dating history and upcoming projects

Related

Anna Kendrick Was ‘Inconsolable’ After She Finished ‘Camp’: ‘It Was Like a Break-Up’

The actress’ news has brought fresh attention to Kendrick’s dating history which includes serious relationships with Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader and director Edgar Wright. But it is Kendrick’s previous six-year relationship with cinematographer Ben Richardson that is suspected to be the one the actress is referring to when speaking about her experiences for Alice, Darling.

Kendrick’s relationship with Hader was her most recent and reportedly ended in June 2022. Since then, Kendrick has been busy with her upcoming projects which include the highly anticipated sequel to A Simple Promise starring Kendrick and Blake Lively along with Kendrick’s directorial debut in The Dating Game in which she will also star.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
msn.com

HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy