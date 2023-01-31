ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Kid LAROI to Embark on ‘Bleed For You’ College Tour: See the Dates

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

The Kid LAROI is going to college…kind of. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), the 19-year-old pop star announced that he will be hitting the road in 2023, with plans to make stops at university towns across the United States this spring.

The Bleed For You Tour kicks off March 22 in Syracuse, N.Y. — home of Syracuse University — before paving through venues on the East Coast, the Midwest and the South. Two dates in April are marked off for LAROI’s Coachella sets at this year’s festival, followed by stops in Idaho, Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri before closing out in Champaign, Ill.– home of the University of Illinois.

“We leveled up this time and I can’t wait for you too [sic] see what we’ve been working on,” LAROI wrote on Instagram in a post that featured the official tour poster for the trek.

The trek comes on the heels of the “Stay” singer’s first headlining tour, last year’s sold out End of the World Tour. He’ll perform tracks from his Billboard 200 No. 1 mixtape F*ck Love along with newly released songs from The First Time , his upcoming debut album.

Just four days prior to the tour announcement, the Grammy nominee dropped a new single titled “Love Again,” along with a corresponding music video . Before that came “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro),” the first taste fans got of The First Time .

Tickets for The Kid LAROI’s Bleed For You Tour will go on sale at 12 p.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 3, available for purchase on LAROI’s website .

See the full list of dates, as well as LAROI’s tour announcement, below.

BLEED FOR YOU 2023 TOUR DATES

  • 3/22 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial
  • 3/24 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center*
  • 3/25 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*
  • 3/27 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
  • 3/28 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
  • 3/29 – Ypsilanti, MI – EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center
  • 3/31 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena*
  • 4/1 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
  • 4/2 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
  • 4/4 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L Tucker Civic Center
  • 4/5 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
  • 4/7 – Madison, WI – Alliant Energy Center
  • 4/8 – Coralville, IA – Xtream Arena
  • 4/15 – Indio, CA – Coachella*
  • 4/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella*
  • 4/26 – Boise, ID – Extra Mile Arena
  • 4/28 – Loveland, CO – Budweiser Events Center
  • 4/30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
  • 5/2 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena
  • 5/3 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Center
  • *Not an Outback Presents show
More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' 2023 world tour: Full list of US dates

With Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco still on fans' minds, another of the world's biggest stars will soon be selling tickets for a world tour. Beyoncé announced her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, with a U.S. leg starting July 12. "Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.
Q 105.7

REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour

REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Digital Music News

Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023

Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Billboard

Beyoncé Reveals Extension to Renaissance World Tour Due to Fan Demand

Fans in seven cities will get an additional chance to score tickets to Beyoncé‘s long-awaited Renaissance World Tour 2023, as the superstar revealed on Thursday (Feb. 2) a slew of additional shows due to high demand. Second shows have been added in Toronto on July 9, Chicago on July 23, East Rutherford on July 30, Washington, DC on August 6, Atlanta on August 12, Los Angeles on September 3 and Houston on September 24. According to a press release from Live Nation, fan demand has already exceeded the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers. However,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Chris Stapleton Sets 2023 All-American Road Show Tour: See the Dates

Chris Stapleton‘s All-American Road Show will keep rolling in 2023 with the addition 20 shows, the country singer announced on Thursday (Feb. 2). Joining Stapleton on the trek are a mix of country and Americana artists: Marty Stuart, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marcus King, Charley Crockett, The War & Treaty and Nikki Lane. The tour launches on April 26 in El Paso, Texas and wraps Aug. 25 in Alpharetta, Ga. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Apart from the tour, Stapleton previously announced a slate of shows with George Strait and Little...
MAINE STATE
Billboard

Hayley Kiyoko Prepares to See the World in ‘Panorama’ on Headlining Tour

There’s a “Chance” that pop singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko is coming to a city near you soon — so get ready for a show that’s “For the Girls.” On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Kiyoko announced her first headlining tour in four years, The Panorama Tour. Set to promote her sophomore album Panorama released in July 2022, Kiyoko will begin her tour in Europe for a nine-date run starting in Glasgow on April 5. The trek will make its way to the U.S. later that month, with headlining slots at L.A.’s The Wiltern and N.Y.C.’s Irving Plaza, before closing out on June 2 in...
Vibe

Beyoncé Adds Six New Dates To RENAISSANCE Tour

It’s only been 24 hours since Beyoncé finally announced the dates for her upcoming RENAISSANCE tour. However, she has already added six new dates in select cities to meet fans’ demands. In addition to the original 26 domestic dates across most major cities, a second date has been tacked on to the Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Washington D.C. stops.More from VIBE.comLizzo Is Your Friendly, Neighborhood Superhero In "Special" Music VideoBeyoncé Unveils 'Renaissance' 2023 World Tour DatesLil Wayne Announces 'Welcome To Tha Carter' Tour The highly-anticipated, international live experience comes after her “theatrical” Dubai performance from last month....
NME

Madonna adds sixth and final London show to 2023 world tour

Madonna has added a sixth and final London show to her 2023 ‘Celebration’ world tour. The final London date will take place at The O2 Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the day after a further date was added on Tuesday, December 5 following “sensational demand”. Madonna is already set to play four other dates at The O2 in October.
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023 Tickets – Dates – Venues – Cities

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/beyonce-renaissance-world-tour/. Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023 Tickets – Dates – Venues – Cities. The Beyonce Renaissance World Tour will be her sixth concert tour in support of her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.”. Queen B Beyonce has mapped out a massive stadium World tour...
New York Post

Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead is touring all year long. We found tickets

The Dead are alive and well. Just this year, 75-year-old founding member Bob Weir has not one but two huge tours planned. First up, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will “drive that train” with his band The Wolf Bros when they tour all over North America from Feb. 2 through April 30.
NYLON

FLO Is Headlining Their First US Tour This Spring

FLO is just getting started. The rising R&B starlets — known for their nostalgic songs and Y2K style that hearken back to the golden days of ’90s and 2000s R&B — haven’t even performed in the U.S. yet and they’ve already booked a highly-anticipated North American tour. It may be the first time they’re hitting the states (+ Canada) but it certainly won’t be the last time the group will perform its slick, sultry bangers about self-assuredness and power for a global audience.
WASHINGTON STATE
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy