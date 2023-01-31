The Kid LAROI to Embark on ‘Bleed For You’ College Tour: See the Dates
The Kid LAROI is going to college…kind of. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), the 19-year-old pop star announced that he will be hitting the road in 2023, with plans to make stops at university towns across the United States this spring.
The Bleed For You Tour kicks off March 22 in Syracuse, N.Y. — home of Syracuse University — before paving through venues on the East Coast, the Midwest and the South. Two dates in April are marked off for LAROI’s Coachella sets at this year’s festival, followed by stops in Idaho, Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri before closing out in Champaign, Ill.– home of the University of Illinois.
“We leveled up this time and I can’t wait for you too [sic] see what we’ve been working on,” LAROI wrote on Instagram in a post that featured the official tour poster for the trek.
The trek comes on the heels of the “Stay” singer’s first headlining tour, last year’s sold out End of the World Tour. He’ll perform tracks from his Billboard 200 No. 1 mixtape F*ck Love along with newly released songs from The First Time , his upcoming debut album.
Just four days prior to the tour announcement, the Grammy nominee dropped a new single titled “Love Again,” along with a corresponding music video . Before that came “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro),” the first taste fans got of The First Time .
Tickets for The Kid LAROI’s Bleed For You Tour will go on sale at 12 p.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 3, available for purchase on LAROI’s website .
See the full list of dates, as well as LAROI’s tour announcement, below.
BLEED FOR YOU 2023 TOUR DATES
- 3/22 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial
- 3/24 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center*
- 3/25 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*
- 3/27 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
- 3/28 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- 3/29 – Ypsilanti, MI – EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center
- 3/31 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena*
- 4/1 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
- 4/2 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- 4/4 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L Tucker Civic Center
- 4/5 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- 4/7 – Madison, WI – Alliant Energy Center
- 4/8 – Coralville, IA – Xtream Arena
- 4/15 – Indio, CA – Coachella*
- 4/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella*
- 4/26 – Boise, ID – Extra Mile Arena
- 4/28 – Loveland, CO – Budweiser Events Center
- 4/30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- 5/2 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena
- 5/3 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Center
- *Not an Outback Presents show
