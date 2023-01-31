ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Mobile asks employers to say Y.E.S to the job

The City of Mobile is calling on local employers that would like to host an intern through Youth Empowered for Success Initiative in 2023. Y.E.S was established in 2016 to help young people connect with local employment and develop opportunities. Y.E.S Initiative is mainly geared toward teenagers and college students who want to gain beneficial experience in the local work force.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Unintended consequence in changing tax lien sales in Alabama

A Mobile County man who wants to fix up a dilapidated home is caught in a unique legal problem: The city of Mobile could tear down the blighted property before he can legally access it to fix it up. It's all due to a change in state law and the rights of those who buy property tax liens in Mobile County.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
ALABAMA STATE
atmorenews.com

No problems expected with annexation

The City of Atmore’s plan to annex a three-mile stretch along Alabama 21 into the city, thereby bridging the gap between downtown and Rivercane, is expected to pass through the Alabama Legislature with little or no problem. The area to be annexed includes all the commercial, agricultural and forest...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD Women in Policing Series: Maj. Linda Tims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rising through the ranks of the Mobile Police Department -- Major Linda Tims currently serves as Section Commander of Criminal Investigations, before that Special Investigations Commander -- making her the only woman to lead both investigative units. She’s also now the highest-ranked woman in the department.
AL.com

Judge’s order: Gulf Shores can’t revoke MudBugs’ business license - at least for now

A Baldwin County judge is ordering the city of Gulf Shores not to take action against the business license of one of its longtime bars. Judge Jody Bishop, in a filing Thursday, issued a temporary restraining order telling the city it could not take “any adverse action against” MudBugs that could result in revoking the bar’s business license at least until he held a hearing on the issue. The city’s hearing on the license is supposed to take place at 3 p.m. today.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Bed Bath & Beyond to close

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Daphne is among 87 additional stores expected to close, the company told Nexstar on Monday. That announcement comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans. The Daphne store is located in Jubilee Square at the end of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Law enforcement presence at Theodore High a precautionary measure after threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students, parents and school staff members may have noticed a presence of law enforcement at Theodore High School today. A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that officers were there out of an abundance of caution after dealing with a threat on social media Wednesday night. The person who made the threat was identified and was not at the school today, the official said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two Mobile homes burglarized just minutes apart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile homeowners were terrorized in the middle of the day when someone broke into their homes, police said. The crimes happened just thirty minutes apart, not far from each other. Thankfully the homeowners weren’t hurt. One neighbor sent us a picture of the first...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Discrepancy discovered between Mobile, FBI crime stats for city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is an apparent discrepancy between the Police Department’s tabulation of homicides and statistics compiled by the FBI. According to the agency’s Uniform Crime Report, Mobile had 111 murders and non-negligent homicides in Mobile in 2021. That is more than twice the 51 and the city has reported.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
PRICHARD, AL

