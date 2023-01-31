ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Fox5 KVVU

Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL’s biggest game is set to make its mark on Las Vegas for the first time ever next year. In order for the city to host the NFL championship, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is in need of volunteers. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Tons of Super Bowl events to enjoy in Phoenix, across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a lot of Super Bowl LVII events coming to the Valley!. The Super Bowl Experience starts Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The cost is $20 but kids 12 and under are free. “We’ll have NFL alums there they’ll be doing autograph signings and again, a lot of selfie opportunities at the Phoenix Convention Center,” Jay Parry, president of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Residents banned from using Phoenix apartment amenities due to Super Bowl

The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona lawmakers seek to spend $360M more to widen I-10 between Phoenix, Tucson if feds don't chip in

Arizona would have the money to widen a 26-mile stretch of Interstate 10 between Chandler and Casa Grande without federal aid, if a bill that received unanimous approval Monday passes the full Legislature. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, is suggesting $360 million in state funds to backfill an expected rejection by federal officials of...
ARIZONA STATE

