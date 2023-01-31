Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Related
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a new grand jury about former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times. The grand jury was recently impaneled and District Attorney...
'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes
Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
Trump’s Latest Legal Nightmare: A Grand Jury Is Reportedly Investigating the Stormy Daniels Payoff
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Fresh off securing convictions against the Trump Organization in a tax fraud case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly once again investigating Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.
Atlanta DA doesn't want the public to see the special grand jury report into Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 vote
The judge indicated he wants to make the report public, but may wait until after an indictment decision.
Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report
A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Inside Rikers Island where inmate ‘died in squalor’ as Trump exec Allen Weisselberg given 5 months in infamous jail
CRIME, violence, corruption and inhumane conditions have created a "culture of abuse" in recent years at New York's Rikers Island prison complex. Torture Island, as it's notoriously dubbed, is where former Donald Trump trustee Allen Weisselberg will be housed for the next five months after being convicted of tax fraud.
Ivanka Trump Worries Followers With Weight Loss Following Mother Ivana Trump’s Passing: ‘You Lost So Much Weight’
Ivanka Trump, 41, has got her Instagram followers talking for other reasons this week, as they have noticed that she has lost a *lot* of weight since her mother, Ivana Trump, passed away in July 2022. Although there may have been subtle changes to he...
msn.com
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg tells CNN that his office's investigation of Trump Org. will continue
"A good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
dallasexpress.com
FBI Agent Behind Trump-Russia Probe Arrested
A former senior counterintelligence officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been arrested for alleged ties to a now-sanctioned Russian oligarch. The New York Post featured the bombshell story on the cover under the headline, “FBI agent who probed fake ‘Russiagate’ Trump case arrested – for helping RUSSIAN oligarch.”
Trump risks 'hush money' charges carrying up to 4 years in prison, say ex-Manhattan prosecutors
"This will be a dog's fight, beginning to end," an ex-Manhattan investigations chief predicts of the looming contest between Trump and prosecutors.
Ally of Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Signed Plea Agreement in Campaign Finance Case, Feds Say
A woman described as a longtime ally of ex-President Donald Trump‘s former chief of staff Mark Meadows has signed a plea agreement on a campaign finance charge, federal prosecutors say. The charge relates to Lynda Bennett’s ill-fated run against ex-Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) in 2020. First reported by...
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
CBS News
Federal prosecutors reject withdrawal request made by Marilyn Mosby's lawyers
BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors have rejected Marilyn Mosby's defense team's request to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, according to court documents. Mosby's six private lawyers filed a motion to withdraw from her case on Thursday after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.
Man Seen Ransacking Desk in Congress for ‘Something’ to ‘Use Against These Scumbags’ on Jan. 6 Is Headed to Prison
The New York man who was memorably seen rifling through papers in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6 — insisting that there must be evidence in the papers that Donald Trump supporters could “use against” lawmakers voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win — will spend almost two years behind bars.
NPR
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
NPR
FBI searched Biden's vacation home as part of the classified document probe
The FBI has searched President Biden's beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del. It's all part of an ongoing special counsel investigation into Biden's handling of classified material. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Now, Biden's personal attorneys say no documents with classified markings were found, but the FBI did take some materials and...
Comments / 0