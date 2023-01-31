ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Mother Jones

Trump’s Latest Legal Nightmare: A Grand Jury Is Reportedly Investigating the Stormy Daniels Payoff

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Fresh off securing convictions against the Trump Organization in a tax fraud case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly once again investigating Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report

A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

FBI Agent Behind Trump-Russia Probe Arrested

A former senior counterintelligence officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been arrested for alleged ties to a now-sanctioned Russian oligarch. The New York Post featured the bombshell story on the cover under the headline, “FBI agent who probed fake ‘Russiagate’ Trump case arrested – for helping RUSSIAN oligarch.”
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Federal prosecutors reject withdrawal request made by Marilyn Mosby's lawyers

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors have rejected Marilyn Mosby's defense team's request to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, according to court documents. Mosby's six private lawyers filed a motion to withdraw from her case on Thursday after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.
BALTIMORE, MD
NPR

A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market

A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
TEXAS STATE

