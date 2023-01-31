ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Groundhog Day 2023: Gordy the Milwaukee groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter

MILWAUKEE — Gordy, the Milwaukee Zoo's groundhog, made his weather prediction: six more weeks of winter. "It was so funny, because he looked out at all the cameras and it was almost like, 'Oh, red carpet time!" said Jennifer Diliberti, Public Relations Manager for the Milwaukee County Zoo. "You can tell he's just very comfortable. Now the keepers have taken him back into his indoor area, and he has a nice little nest that he likes to snuggle in. So he'll be just fine the rest of the day."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Celebration of Life for Pewaukee girl, 5, scheduled for Saturday

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Pewaukee family is preparing to lay their 5-year-old daughter to rest this weekend. Delaney Krings died last week from brain cancer. A family member posted that her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at Poplar Creek Church in New Berlin. Visitation will be from...
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wauwatosa man creates Abraham Lincoln sculpture out of snow

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Wauwatosa man used Saturday's snowstorm to honor a former American president ahead of his 214th birthday. Dave Sorenson spent the last three days in front of his home near North 81st Street and West Wright Street sculpting Abraham Lincoln entirely out of snow. "His birthday...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Mitchell International wants to get you to warmer places

MILWAUKEE — Had enough of winter? Mitchell International wants to help you find sunshine and beaches. "We have a competitive mix of four different airlines flying nonstop from MKE to Florida with lots of flights – particularly on Saturdays and Sundays – to the Sunshine State," airport director Brian Dranzik said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

One month, eight deadly crashes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Every week in January, at least one person died in a crash in Milwaukee. Most of the deaths were a result of reckless driving. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner:. A 49-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 7. A 23-year-old woman died in a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Starbucks and DoorDash launch delivery service in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — DoorDash and Starbucks say starting today, you can order food and beverages and have your order delivered to you in Milwaukee. They say the partnership will continue in new markets over the coming months, with full national availability in all 50 states by March 2023. Starbucks says...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee expected to host GOP primary debate ahead of 2024 convention

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is expected to host a Republican primary debate ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement during a stop in Milwaukee Thursday. "We'll be announcing that soon, but you should be able to expect that we'll have a debate here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Marquette maintains share of Big East lead with win over Villanova

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Kolek scored 20 points and No. 14 Marquette rallied down the stretch to beat Villanova 73-64 on Wednesday night and maintain a share of the Big East lead. Marquette (18-5, 10-2) has won four straight games and nine of 10. The Golden Eagles remain tied for first place in the conference with No. 16 Xavier, which won 85-83 over No. 17 Providence in overtime earlier.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee to receive $4.4 million for safer streets

MILWAUKEE — The federal government awarded the city of Milwaukee $4.4 million on Wednesday to improve traffic safety. The Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation totals $5.5 million, with $4.4 million from the federal government and $1.1 million from the city, and will increase the number of traffic calming projects in the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed

MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mark Jensen convicted again of killing his wife

KENOSHA, Wis. — A guilty verdict was delivered Wednesday in Mark Jensen’s retrial in Kenosha County. Jurors spent about six hours deliberating over two days before convicting him of killing his wife Julie in 1998. "I think about how the defendant stole Julie away from her children, and...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery

GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
GRAFTON, WI
WISN

Jury begins deliberating in Mark Jensen trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jury deliberations are underway in the Mark Jensen homicide trial in Kenosha County. Jensen, 63, is being retried on charges he killed his wife, Julie, because an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. Pleasant Prairie police were called to the home of Mark and Julie Jensen...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

