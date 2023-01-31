Read full article on original website
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
WISN
Groundhog Day 2023: Gordy the Milwaukee groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter
MILWAUKEE — Gordy, the Milwaukee Zoo's groundhog, made his weather prediction: six more weeks of winter. "It was so funny, because he looked out at all the cameras and it was almost like, 'Oh, red carpet time!" said Jennifer Diliberti, Public Relations Manager for the Milwaukee County Zoo. "You can tell he's just very comfortable. Now the keepers have taken him back into his indoor area, and he has a nice little nest that he likes to snuggle in. So he'll be just fine the rest of the day."
WISN
Northwestern Mutual announces plans to leave Franklin, expand downtown Milwaukee campus
FRANKLIN, Wis. — Northwestern Mutual announced a$500 million investment in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday. At its completion, 2,000 of the company's Franklin campus employees will work at the downtown Milwaukee campus. "I work down there (Milwaukee) half the time, I work down here (Franklin) half the time, both are...
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
WISN
Celebration of Life for Pewaukee girl, 5, scheduled for Saturday
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Pewaukee family is preparing to lay their 5-year-old daughter to rest this weekend. Delaney Krings died last week from brain cancer. A family member posted that her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at Poplar Creek Church in New Berlin. Visitation will be from...
WISN
Wauwatosa man creates Abraham Lincoln sculpture out of snow
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Wauwatosa man used Saturday's snowstorm to honor a former American president ahead of his 214th birthday. Dave Sorenson spent the last three days in front of his home near North 81st Street and West Wright Street sculpting Abraham Lincoln entirely out of snow. "His birthday...
WISN
Mitchell International wants to get you to warmer places
MILWAUKEE — Had enough of winter? Mitchell International wants to help you find sunshine and beaches. "We have a competitive mix of four different airlines flying nonstop from MKE to Florida with lots of flights – particularly on Saturdays and Sundays – to the Sunshine State," airport director Brian Dranzik said.
WISN
One month, eight deadly crashes in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Every week in January, at least one person died in a crash in Milwaukee. Most of the deaths were a result of reckless driving. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner:. A 49-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 7. A 23-year-old woman died in a...
WISN
Starbucks and DoorDash launch delivery service in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — DoorDash and Starbucks say starting today, you can order food and beverages and have your order delivered to you in Milwaukee. They say the partnership will continue in new markets over the coming months, with full national availability in all 50 states by March 2023. Starbucks says...
WISN
Developers seek feedback for 25-story apartment building on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE — A 25-story apartment building could soon join the skyline on Milwaukee's east side. The building would just block away from a proposed luxury hotel. New Land Enterprises wants to build a 25-story high-rise with 310 apartments and seven levels of parking. Some people who live and work...
WISN
First Black-owned resort community in Wisconsin gets state historical marker
LAKE IVANHOE, Wis. — On Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County, Black history is everywhere. "You can relax. You can sit on the lake and fish," Peter Baker said. "I was an avid hunter, raised and trained hunting dogs-- so it was basically just the experience of the outdoors," he explained.
WISN
Milwaukee expected to host GOP primary debate ahead of 2024 convention
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is expected to host a Republican primary debate ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement during a stop in Milwaukee Thursday. "We'll be announcing that soon, but you should be able to expect that we'll have a debate here...
WISN
Marquette maintains share of Big East lead with win over Villanova
MILWAUKEE — Tyler Kolek scored 20 points and No. 14 Marquette rallied down the stretch to beat Villanova 73-64 on Wednesday night and maintain a share of the Big East lead. Marquette (18-5, 10-2) has won four straight games and nine of 10. The Golden Eagles remain tied for first place in the conference with No. 16 Xavier, which won 85-83 over No. 17 Providence in overtime earlier.
WISN
Milwaukee to receive $4.4 million for safer streets
MILWAUKEE — The federal government awarded the city of Milwaukee $4.4 million on Wednesday to improve traffic safety. The Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation totals $5.5 million, with $4.4 million from the federal government and $1.1 million from the city, and will increase the number of traffic calming projects in the city.
WISN
We Energies customers experiencing a heating bill hike this winter
MILWAUKEE — A heating bill hike is squeezing wallets this winter. "It was high. It was high," Shannon Downey said. The Milwaukee resident's We Energies bill is about $45 more than this time last year. Mike Eauslin in Juneau has recently seen his double. "When I opened it up,...
WISN
Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases
MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
WISN
Mark Jensen convicted again of killing his wife
KENOSHA, Wis. — A guilty verdict was delivered Wednesday in Mark Jensen’s retrial in Kenosha County. Jurors spent about six hours deliberating over two days before convicting him of killing his wife Julie in 1998. "I think about how the defendant stole Julie away from her children, and...
WISN
Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery
GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
WISN
Jury begins deliberating in Mark Jensen trial
KENOSHA, Wis. — Jury deliberations are underway in the Mark Jensen homicide trial in Kenosha County. Jensen, 63, is being retried on charges he killed his wife, Julie, because an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. Pleasant Prairie police were called to the home of Mark and Julie Jensen...
