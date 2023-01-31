ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
A construction worker working on the Devon Bridge fell 40 feet, landing on a construction barge below. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Sgt. R.K. Blue

A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge.

The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.

Stratford Fire Rescue, along with Marine 233, responded to the scene.

Using Marine 233 moored alongside the barge, firefighters and Stratford EMS treated and stabilized the 55-year-old woman before using a rope rescue system to extricate the victim who had fallen through a 3-foot by 5-foot opening and fell 40 to 50 feet, Daniel said.

The Devon Bridge is currently under repairs on the southbound side. The woman is an employee of Mohawk North East, the contractor repairing the bridge.

She suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Stratford EMS.

The rescue involved a team-oriented effort of all Stratford Public Safety Departments including dispatch, fire, police, and EMS, Daniel said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

