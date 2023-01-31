Read full article on original website
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Ex-Playboy model Kelsey Turner sentenced in beating death of psychiatrist found in Mercedes trunk
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was sentenced Tuesday to serve between 10 and 25 years in prison for her role in killing California psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Ana Walshe’s kids can hopefully ‘find peace,’ says Collier Landry, whose mom was murdered by dad
Three boys under the age of six were in the house when Brian Walshe allegedly killed his wife Ana Walshe on New Year's Day in Cohasset, Massachusetts.
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Alex Murdaugh tells story of farmhand claiming to kill Black Panthers in police interview on night of murders
Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
Denver teenager charged as adult for allegedly murdering 16-year-old girl: district attorney
A Denver, Colorado teenager will be tried as an adult for allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl on Jan. 11, 2023, according to the district attorney.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
