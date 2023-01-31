Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...

ISLANDTON, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO