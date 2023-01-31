Read full article on original website
Related
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
WIS-TV
Almost 26 lost hours: Kershaw Co. school busing routinely cost some special ed students
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Some of Kershaw County’s special education bus riders had their instructional time cut short by almost 26 hours this fall. School district data shows that from early August through late November, the district’s school bus system regularly delivered special education students late to and removed them early from Lugoff Elementary School.
qcnews.com
Student makes ‘joking’ comment about shooting up middle school in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student at Buford Middle School in Lancaster is accused of making a “joking” comment about shooting up the school, administrators said Thursday. The school’s administration was made aware Thursday of a threat made by a student, according to a message...
Mecklenburg sheriff announces changes to hurry gun permit delays
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says it has implemented several changes to help clear the backlog of handgun permits that led to lawsuits against Sheriff Garry McFadden. The sheriff's office said in a news release that it has processed over 6,200 applications to meet the...
WBTV
Indian Land Middle School student sends threats via text, parents question district policy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents in Lancaster County wants answers from the school district, after they claim a student made threats via text targeting their daughter. Natalie and Ben Lesnefsky tell WBTV that an Indian Land Middle School student sent another student text messages that were then forwarded to their daughter.
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
Gastonia investing in infrastructure with its eyes set on growth
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is preparing to prop up local infrastructure with $75 million after passing a transportation bond referendum in November. The beginning phases to fix the city's roads will use about $10 million. Repair work will start on 30 miles of roadway to...
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
WCNC
Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
'The bottom line is that Vision Zero works' | One city's success with traffic-safety program brings hope to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It happens far too often in Charlotte: a pedestrian or cyclist hit and killed on the road. Advocates for more safety changes say the problem can be systemic. "Undoing a lot of infrastructure that caters to automobiles is really hard,” Angela Berry, Charlotte Traffic Safety and...
'We want to make sure that everybody in Lancaster County is cared for' | Lancaster County groups meeting community needs
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The United Way of Lancaster County and Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) teamed up in January during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. Taking place from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2, “Project Connect” has hosted events all over the county between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
CMPD searching for 85-year-old man last seen near Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man last seen near Matthews. Phillip Hammond, 85, was reported missing on Thursday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. According to CMPD, Hammond was last seen on Thursday before 7 p.m. leaving his home on Sardis Road. Police...
SLED investigating York County inmate death
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating. Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
Churches, hospitals step up to the plate to combat food insecurity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rising cost of groceries is making it harder for families to put food on the table. Charlotte-area organizations and hospitals are seeking solutions to keep people from going hungry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery costs are up almost 12% when comparing...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
WCNC
Lancaster County Council of the Arts brings art to the classroom
LANCASTER, S.C. — Enhancing the quality of life through art is the goal of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts. Located in the heart of downtown Lancaster, South Carolina, the nonprofit was created back in 1977. They strive to make sure Lancaster County's cultural heritage is sustained and...
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
A CMS art teacher celebrates women in billboards showcased around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ArtPop Street Gallery, a Charlotte nonprofit, is connecting art to the community one advertisement at a time. The group takes different local artists’ work and displays it for free at places like the Charlotte Airport, public transportation stops and even newspaper stands. "We are open...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1