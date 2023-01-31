ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat’s Net Worth Is Seriously Impressive

By Greta Heggeness
 2 days ago

Ever since Doja Cat debuted her first album, Amala , she’s been dominating the music scene . The musician has released countless chart-toppers, including “So High,” “Say So,” “Like That,” “Kiss Me More” and “Woman.” With all this success , it’s no surprise she is now worth millions.

Keep scrolling for details on Doja Cat’s net worth.

1. What is Doja Cat’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Doja Cat is worth around $8 million. The majority of her finances stem from her successful music career.

2. How does she earn money?

As expected, music is her number one source of income. Doja Cat (whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) was originally discovered on SoundCloud, where she uploaded tracks from GarageBand. Since then, she has released three studio albums: Amala , Hot Pink and Planet Her .

Doja Cat was also nominated for five 2023 Grammy Awards , including Record of the Year (“Woman”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Woman”), Best Music Video (“Woman”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“I Like You” with Post Malone) and Best Rap Performance (“Vegas”).

3. Does Doja Cat have a boyfriend?

Doja Cat hasn’t publicly confirmed her relationship status , but to our knowledge, the singer is single. She used to date a musician named Johnny Utah, also known as Jawny, but they later parted ways. Doja Cat has been involved in countless other dating rumors—including rapper Bree Runway and YouTuber Joji—but nothing has been confirmed (at least not yet).

4. Does she own real estate?

In 2021, she purchased a stunning three-bedroom home in Beverly Hills for $2.2 million. As of last year, the musician had listed the home for $2.5 million.

