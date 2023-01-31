Read full article on original website
Related
“Hobo-Cop” Robots Tested By Alabama Police Departments
I'm wondering if the name "Hobo-Cop" came from the news of some Alabama police departments testing these little machines. Below, you can see a little video preview of what these robot officers look like and what they can do. *Video posted by u__cellar__door via Reddit. Departments in Birmingham and Mobile...
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0