Hidden no more: Arkansas entertainer Ketty Lester

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grammy nominations are just as honorable as winning the actual award. But, can you imagine not even knowing you were nominated until decades later?. Reyvoda Frierson was born and raised in Hope, Arkansas. However, much of the world knows her as Ketty Lester. She topped...
Fire claims the life of Texarkana resident

Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2. Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.
Women Physicians Day: Texarkana doctors share their stories

Today is Women Physicians Day, which honors the advancements and contributions made by female physicians throughout history. The day also marks the birthday of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, who was the first woman in history to obtain a medical degree. Blackwell earned her degree in 1849, beginning a movement that still serves as motivation for women who dream of going into the medical field.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
Nashville, AR Food Bank Distribution For Wednesday 2/1, Postponed

UPDATE: Harvest Regional Food Bank was going to be in Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry this Wednesday, February 1, the weather has changed that. Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from their truck on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, starting at 9:00 am and lasting until approximately 11:00 am or until all boxes have been distributed.
Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
Car hits tree near Nashville, driver dies

The driver of a vehicle died about 5 a.m. Saturday in a wreck on Possum Hollow Road in Nashville (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Tera Teague, 34, of Nashville was driving a 2003 model Buick LeSabre south on the road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Amnesty Program Being Offered to Citizens With Warrants

The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. According to a...
NE Texas Murder Trial Underway

The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm

Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
