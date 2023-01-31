ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wsgw.com

Saginaw State of the City, County Addresses Strike Positive Tone

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore (photo by Mike Percha) Moving forward with love. That’s the essential message Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore gave to the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce during her State of the City address on Thursday, February 2 at the Dow Event Center. While highlighting the work the city has been doing over the past year, Moore emphasized the need to keep the city moving in a positive direction.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement

Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects. Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement. Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs

One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in February

Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout February 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan governor seeking applicants for soon-to-be vacant Saginaw County judge seat

SAGINAW, MI — With a Saginaw County judge readying to step down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fielding applicants for her replacement on the bench. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes is soon to be vacating her seat, her retirement taking effect March 21. Whitmer’s office is soliciting those who would like to succeed Boes, with their electronic applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Buy your own boots, Flint Township board tells building inspector

FLINT TWP., MI -- There’s nothing wrong with Stuart Worthing’s work boots., but the township still wants its money back for them. Worthing, the township’s chief building official and inspector, used a municipal credit card to buy the boots for $263 while on vacation in Tennessee in October, getting two additional pairs for free as part of a store promotion.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning

May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
SAGINAW, MI
MetroTimes

This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour

One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint woman wins $300K on scratch-off

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Renae Shelby, 56, purchased her winning ticket at Khouris Market, 3239 Davison Road in Flint. It was an Emerald Green Wild Time instant game from the Michigan Lottery. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

DoorDash now delivering Starbucks in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Starbucks fans in Mid-Michigan won't have to leave home for their favorite beverage anymore. DoorDash is expanding a partnership to deliver orders from Starbucks in the Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas beginning Tuesday. DoorDash and Starbucks launched a pilot program in 2022 and they plan to expand delivery across the U.S. by March.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw VA Exceeds Target for Helping Homeless Veterans

Over 200 Veterans in the Saginaw area found permanent housing last year. According to the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, they were given a target of helping goal of helping 173 veterans find housing in 2022. By the end of the year, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Support Services for Homeless Veterans had exceeded that goal by housing 238 vets.
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

