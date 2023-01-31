Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore (photo by Mike Percha) Moving forward with love. That’s the essential message Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore gave to the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce during her State of the City address on Thursday, February 2 at the Dow Event Center. While highlighting the work the city has been doing over the past year, Moore emphasized the need to keep the city moving in a positive direction.

