Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — This weekend’s activities are filled with fundraisers, crafts for the fast-approaching Valentine’s Day and a national holiday where everyone is encouraged to eat ice cream for breakfast. How about that for a fun-filled weekend?. Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner...
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
wsgw.com
Saginaw State of the City, County Addresses Strike Positive Tone
Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore (photo by Mike Percha) Moving forward with love. That’s the essential message Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore gave to the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce during her State of the City address on Thursday, February 2 at the Dow Event Center. While highlighting the work the city has been doing over the past year, Moore emphasized the need to keep the city moving in a positive direction.
abc12.com
Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement
Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects. Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement. Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects.
Flint’s Bishop Airport Receives $3.5M Grant To Make Major Repairs
One of the best things about the Genesee County area is Flint's Bishop International Airport. The convenience of avoiding intense traffic to Detroit or, the ease of getting through security and exiting after arrival. It's quick & efficient... and now, receiving a much-needed repair funding. What upgrades will Bishop International...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in February
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout February 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Michigan governor seeking applicants for soon-to-be vacant Saginaw County judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — With a Saginaw County judge readying to step down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fielding applicants for her replacement on the bench. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes is soon to be vacating her seat, her retirement taking effect March 21. Whitmer’s office is soliciting those who would like to succeed Boes, with their electronic applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
Buy your own boots, Flint Township board tells building inspector
FLINT TWP., MI -- There’s nothing wrong with Stuart Worthing’s work boots., but the township still wants its money back for them. Worthing, the township’s chief building official and inspector, used a municipal credit card to buy the boots for $263 while on vacation in Tennessee in October, getting two additional pairs for free as part of a store promotion.
10 Hidden Gem Tuscola County Michigan Restaurants To Try Now
Driving north along M-15 from Genesee County crossing into Tuscola County the scenery is a little more rural. Among the small towns and farmland, you'll find hidden gem restaurants, bars & grills to "fill your tank" along your route. (See Lapeer County's Bucket List Restaurants and Genesee County's, too.) What...
New Flint Board of Ed interested in grant request to Mott Foundation for high school
FLINT, MI – New Flint Community Schools Board of Education members want the district to restart conversations with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation about a grant request that could give the district a new high school. Once thought to be a multi-million-dollar partnership between Flint’s public school district and...
abc12.com
Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning
May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
Mott Community College chairperson could be removed after explicit comments to staff member
FLINT, MI – Trustees at Mott Community College will decide the fate of its newly-elected chair who used explicit language to a staff member and was caught on a live microphone at a special meeting tomorrow. The special meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2...
MetroTimes
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
WNEM
Flint woman wins $300K on scratch-off
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Renae Shelby, 56, purchased her winning ticket at Khouris Market, 3239 Davison Road in Flint. It was an Emerald Green Wild Time instant game from the Michigan Lottery. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve...
WNEM
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot
The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023. Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. TV5 News...
abc12.com
DoorDash now delivering Starbucks in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Starbucks fans in Mid-Michigan won't have to leave home for their favorite beverage anymore. DoorDash is expanding a partnership to deliver orders from Starbucks in the Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas beginning Tuesday. DoorDash and Starbucks launched a pilot program in 2022 and they plan to expand delivery across the U.S. by March.
Here are 8 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Flint
FLINT, MI – Black History Month will be filled with cultural enrichment activities in Flint this year. From new art exhibitions that showcase Black culture to an African American film series, there will be plenty of ways for Flint and Genesee County residents to get involved this February. Here...
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw VA Exceeds Target for Helping Homeless Veterans
Over 200 Veterans in the Saginaw area found permanent housing last year. According to the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, they were given a target of helping goal of helping 173 veterans find housing in 2022. By the end of the year, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Support Services for Homeless Veterans had exceeded that goal by housing 238 vets.
