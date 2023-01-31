Read full article on original website
Related
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
6666 Ranch: Why Yellowstone’s Four Sixes Ranch is a Legendary Place
When encountering the name “6666 Ranch,” most people would immediately think about the Yellowstone series, especially after it got featured in the show’s fourth season. It’s where John Dutton sends his ranch hand, Jimmy Hurdstram, hoping to turn him into a real cowboy. However, the ranch’s...
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback
Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Says “PTSD” Led to Her Last-Minute Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't make the decision to get married in Las Vegas until hours before the ceremony, the singer revealed in a new interview—and their 2003 wedding attempt had a lot to do with it. Lopez made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about...
Popculture
Brittany Snow Is Getting Divorced
After seemingly reconciling for a brief period, Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow is pulling the plug on her marriage for good as she recently filed for divorce. Snow wed Tyler Stanland of Selling OC amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The couple announced their separation in September 2022 in a joint Instagram statement. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," they wrote at the time on their respective pages. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Stanland was seen getting cozy with his co-star, but then was seen with Snow after reportedly staying the night together, with multiple reports speculating that they'd reconciled. If they did, it didn't last long.
REVEALED: Secret Plot To Recast Pamela Anderson's 'Baywatch' Role With Gena Lee Nolin, Actress Was Hanging On By A Thread For 'Prima-Donna' Antics
Pamela Anderson's one-of-many claims to fame was her role as the bubbly senior lifeguard Casey Parker on the hit series Baywatch, but RadarOnline.com has learned there was allegedly a time execs were not too pleased with the star's on-set behavior.Insiders said that producers had got "so fed up" with Anderson's "prima-donna antics" at one point they hatched a plan to replace her with fellow blonde bombshell co-star Gena Lee Nolin.The show had big shoes to fill if they fired Anderson, considering she had become a household name and is still well-known for turning heads in her iconic red one-piece."Pam's days...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Hoped to Cast Princess Diana in ‘The Bodyguard 2’
There was once a sequel to The Bodyguard in the works that would have put Princess Diana of Wales in the role of Frank Farmer’s love interest. While it may sound like a rumor, the story came straight from the mouth of the original star, Kevin Costner. In 2019,...
KESQ
How stars like Dolly Parton and Tom Hanks became American sweethearts
In our increasingly divided world, there are few things on which we can agree — not politics, not religion, certainly not social issues. But there is Dolly Parton. The blonde icon with a bouffant is one of the few celebrities most Americans love unconditionally. She’s made believers of conservatives and progressives, country fans and indie contrarians, boomers who grew up with her and “Zoomers” who’ve posed with murals of her face. She is a feminist heroine, an ally to the LGBTQ community and a Southern girl from the Smokies whose story of success is a near-perfect example of the American dream come true. She helped fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. Decades into her career, Dolly Parton is Teflon.
Selena Gomez praised for showing her natural beauty in make-up free selfies
Selena Gomez is showing her natural side. Fans of the singer praised her for sharing a series of makeup-free photos, keeping it real with her followers on social media and looking beautiful without being glammed up. The 30-year-old actress, who is preparing to film a new project alongside...
Mandy Moore’s Heartwarming Video With Sons Gus and Ozzie Is Sweet as Candy
Watch: Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Message to Kids in Gymboree Campaign. As part of Gymboree's 2023 spring campaign, brand ambassador Mandy Moore—along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their two sons, Gus, 23 months, and Ozzie, 3 months—are featured in heartwarming footage showcasing their best matching looks altogether.
Don Williams Sings A Wistful, Loping Ode To Marital Bonds With “You’re My Best Friend”
After Don Williams’ breakthrough in 1974, he came back the following year with the release of “You’re My Best Friend,” which was released as the first single and title track off his fourth album. The song brought Williams his second No. 1 hit, as it ranked atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and marked Williams’ true beginning as a commercial juggernaut, as the song topped Canadian RPM Country Tracks. It even cracked the U.K. Singles Chart, where it peaked at No. 35.
TODAY.com
Salma Hayek Pinault on clearing own path in Hollywood, new ‘Magic Mike’ movie
In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-nominated actor Salma Hayek Pinault joins Willie Geist to talk about her latest role in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Hayek also talks about her arrival to America with a run of memorable roles in “From Dusk Till Dawn” and “Fools Rush In,” plus clearing her own path with “Frida.”Feb. 5, 2023.
History Made Immortal in Johnny Cash’s Rendition of “Remember the Alamo”
One of the top 100 Western Songs of all time, “Remember the Alamo,” has been recorded and released by several artists, including Johnny Cash. Since the song’s initial release, covers from The Kingston’s Trio, Willie Nelson, Donovan, John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett, and Texas band, Asleep at the Wheel were put out for the public to indulge in.
Here Are Facts About Ernest Tubb, One Of The Country Music Pioneers
Dubbed as the Texas Troubadour, Ernest Tubb is one of the pioneers of country music and the most influential performers in history. Ernest Tubb’s songs, such as “Walking the Floor Over You” and “Tomorrow Never Comes,” even led to the rise of the honky-tonk style of music.
Meet Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher
Although Carrie Underwood’s husband might not be a country superstar like her, he is still a superstar in his own right. Mike Fisher is a well-known athlete in the NHL or National Hockey League. He has earned plenty of respect in the hockey world after playing professionally for two decades and splitting his time between two amazing teams.
Traveling to Eternity at “Life’s Railway to Heaven”
In life, usually, the best course for us to pursue is the one that is less traveled. Many of us are significantly impacted by gospel songs, which help direct us in the correct direction. That’s why everyone should listen to the gospel hymn “Life’s Railway to Heaven,” a true gem you should not miss.
Country Thang Daily
Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT
Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
Comments / 0