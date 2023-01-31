ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback

Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
People

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery

"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
Popculture

Brittany Snow Is Getting Divorced

After seemingly reconciling for a brief period, Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow is pulling the plug on her marriage for good as she recently filed for divorce. Snow wed Tyler Stanland of Selling OC amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The couple announced their separation in September 2022 in a joint Instagram statement. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," they wrote at the time on their respective pages. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Stanland was seen getting cozy with his co-star, but then was seen with Snow after reportedly staying the night together, with multiple reports speculating that they'd reconciled. If they did, it didn't last long.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Secret Plot To Recast Pamela Anderson's 'Baywatch' Role With Gena Lee Nolin, Actress Was Hanging On By A Thread For 'Prima-Donna' Antics

Pamela Anderson's one-of-many claims to fame was her role as the bubbly senior lifeguard Casey Parker on the hit series Baywatch, but RadarOnline.com has learned there was allegedly a time execs were not too pleased with the star's on-set behavior.Insiders said that producers had got "so fed up" with Anderson's "prima-donna antics" at one point they hatched a plan to replace her with fellow blonde bombshell co-star Gena Lee Nolin.The show had big shoes to fill if they fired Anderson, considering she had become a household name and is still well-known for turning heads in her iconic red one-piece."Pam's days...
KESQ

How stars like Dolly Parton and Tom Hanks became American sweethearts

In our increasingly divided world, there are few things on which we can agree — not politics, not religion, certainly not social issues. But there is Dolly Parton. The blonde icon with a bouffant is one of the few celebrities most Americans love unconditionally. She’s made believers of conservatives and progressives, country fans and indie contrarians, boomers who grew up with her and “Zoomers” who’ve posed with murals of her face. She is a feminist heroine, an ally to the LGBTQ community and a Southern girl from the Smokies whose story of success is a near-perfect example of the American dream come true. She helped fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. Decades into her career, Dolly Parton is Teflon.
E! News

Mandy Moore’s Heartwarming Video With Sons Gus and Ozzie Is Sweet as Candy

Watch: Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Message to Kids in Gymboree Campaign. As part of Gymboree's 2023 spring campaign, brand ambassador Mandy Moore—along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their two sons, Gus, 23 months, and Ozzie, 3 months—are featured in heartwarming footage showcasing their best matching looks altogether.
Country Thang Daily

Don Williams Sings A Wistful, Loping Ode To Marital Bonds With “You’re My Best Friend”

After Don Williams’ breakthrough in 1974, he came back the following year with the release of “You’re My Best Friend,” which was released as the first single and title track off his fourth album. The song brought Williams his second No. 1 hit, as it ranked atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and marked Williams’ true beginning as a commercial juggernaut, as the song topped Canadian RPM Country Tracks. It even cracked the U.K. Singles Chart, where it peaked at No. 35.
TODAY.com

Salma Hayek Pinault on clearing own path in Hollywood, new ‘Magic Mike’ movie

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-nominated actor Salma Hayek Pinault joins Willie Geist to talk about her latest role in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Hayek also talks about her arrival to America with a run of memorable roles in “From Dusk Till Dawn” and “Fools Rush In,” plus clearing her own path with “Frida.”Feb. 5, 2023.
Country Thang Daily

Meet Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher

Although Carrie Underwood’s husband might not be a country superstar like her, he is still a superstar in his own right. Mike Fisher is a well-known athlete in the NHL or National Hockey League. He has earned plenty of respect in the hockey world after playing professionally for two decades and splitting his time between two amazing teams.
Country Thang Daily

Traveling to Eternity at “Life’s Railway to Heaven”

In life, usually, the best course for us to pursue is the one that is less traveled. Many of us are significantly impacted by gospel songs, which help direct us in the correct direction. That’s why everyone should listen to the gospel hymn “Life’s Railway to Heaven,” a true gem you should not miss.
