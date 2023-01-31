Early Season Four Renewal for “Power Book II: Ghost” on Starz

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

For a minute Power Universe God, rapper 50 Cent and Starz hadn’t seem to be on the same page, with 50 Cent saying they hadn’t came to a common ground, which left ‘Power’ followers scared wondering what was going to happen to their favorite show. Would it still be on Starz? Or would Curtis Jackson be moving the franchise to another platform.

Not much has been said about it publicly as fans have still been able to watch 50 Cent’s newest phenomenon ‘BMF’ on Starz.

Today news dropped that might be giving ‘Power’ fans some relief as to what will happen to the ‘Power Universe’ as it seems that Starz knows a hit thing when the ratings reflect it, with much elated ado, Power Book II: Ghost received an early Season 4 renewal at Starz ahead of its third season premiere.

Ladies we are also happy to report that Power Book II: Ghost is currently in production in the NYC and they added a little sex appeal to the lineup with actor Michael Ealy joining the star studded line up that already includes character staples Mary J. Blige and Method Man.

Season three of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Friday, March 17, 2023 at midnight on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Take a look at the official trailer for Power Book II: Ghost below.