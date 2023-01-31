ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Early Season Four Renewal for “Power Book II: Ghost” on Starz

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwajX_0kXdPcNa00
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

For a minute Power Universe God, rapper 50 Cent and Starz hadn’t seem to be on the same page, with 50 Cent saying they hadn’t came to a common ground, which left ‘Power’ followers scared wondering what was going to happen to their favorite show. Would it still be on Starz? Or would Curtis Jackson be moving the franchise to another platform.

Not much has been said about it publicly as fans have still been able to watch 50 Cent’s newest phenomenon ‘BMF’ on Starz.

Today news dropped that might be giving ‘Power’ fans some relief as to what will happen to the ‘Power Universe’ as it seems that Starz knows a hit thing when the ratings reflect it, with much elated ado, Power Book II: Ghost received an early Season 4 renewal at Starz ahead of its third season premiere.

Ladies we are also happy to report that Power Book II: Ghost is currently in production in the NYC and they added a little sex appeal to the lineup with actor Michael Ealy joining the star studded line up that already includes character staples Mary J. Blige and Method Man.

Season three of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Friday, March 17, 2023 at midnight on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Take a look at the official trailer for Power Book II: Ghost below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0kXdPcNa00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons

Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Popculture

'Bridgerton' Star Leaves Netflix Series Ahead of Season 3

One of the biggest Bridgerton stars has left the Netflix series, ahead of its Season 3 premiere. Deadline reports that Phoebe Dynevor, who portrayed Daphne Bridgerton, has officially exited the show. The British actress was a main star of Bridgerton Season 1 and reprised her role for a handful of episodes in Season 2.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Popculture

LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show

NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Complex

Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators

Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
TEXAS STATE
hypebeast.com

First Look at Donald Glover's New TV Series 'Swarm'

Donald Glover has officially announced the details and first look at this new TV series project, Swarm. Arriving on Amazon Prime Video soon, the series follows the titular character Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star. Glover told Vanity Fair that the pop star Dre is obsessed with shares similarities to Beyoncé and the story follows her adventure, fandom and promises in unexpected twists and turns. Referencing Michael Haneke’s 2001 drama and Martin Scorsese‘s 1982 black comedy film, Glover said, “We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy.”
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal

With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
Trusted Reviews

The Last Of Us renewed for Season 2 by HBO

The live-action adaptation of The Last of Us will be back for a second season, the American network HBO has confirmed. Following the overwhelmingly positive reception for the first two episodes of season one, Warner Media won’t be dropping the axe on this one. In a press release, the...
TVLine

The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner

The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,”  Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Deadline

Fox Entertainment & Hulu Ink New Deal For In-Season Streaming Rights To Network’s Shows

EXCLUSIVE: After lengthy negotiations, Fox Entertainment and Hulu have closed a new multi-year deal for in-season streaming rights to the broadcast network’s primetime series. The agreement also includes an extensive multi-platform marketing partnership. Under the pact, all Fox primetime entertainment programming – ranging from Family Guy and The Simpsons to The Cleaning Lady and new breakout drama The Accused to The Masked Singer and Next Level Chef — will continue to stream on the Disney-controlled Hulu the next day following their linear telecast. Additionally, the deal adds a new element: joint Fox and Hulu branding across all Fox marketing efforts for...
Looper

What Fans Can Expect From The Next Season Of Criminal Minds: Evolution, According To Joe Mantegna - Exclusive

When "Criminal Minds" ended on CBS in early 2020 after 15 seasons, fans were heartbroken and quickly began clamoring for the long-running series to be resurrected. Their pleas didn't go unnoticed, and in late 2022, they got their wish. "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is the latest incarnation of the show, streaming new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. On this first season — which is widely considered to be Season 16 of the original series — the agents at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) are back at it again, this time tracking down a highly advanced serial killer who has created a cross-country syndicate of murderous followers.
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy