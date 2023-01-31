Read full article on original website
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
myjrpaper.com
Arrest made after crash investigation
WINFIELD —Rusty Clark, 51, of Winfield, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a car accident in December of last year. According to police, tests showed that Clark’s alcohol blood level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident....
ATM machines stolen from 3 Birmingham businesses; suspects sought
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects in several burglaries at Birmingham businesses. In all three cases, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the suspects backed a vehicle up to the front door of the business, destroyed the doors and then stole the ATM machines and cash drawers.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police use social media and security camera images to identify suspect in car burglaries
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are thanking residents for helping them potentially catch the suspect in a string of car burglary cases. At the start of the year, Hoover Police started investigating three car burglaries in the Royal Oaks Drive area. They were able to use security footage to get some images of the suspect. While his face was covered in the pictures, there were other clues for police.
Chase Ends in West Tuscaloosa Cemetery After Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Flees Northport Police
A Tuesday morning police chase ended inside a cemetery in West Tuscaloosa after a woman accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in Northport fled officers trying to stop her there. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were made aware of possible shoplifting at the...
Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday
Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
Birmingham man killed in multi-vehicle crash with semi truck
A 33-year-old man was killed in a Birmingham crash involving a semi truck. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday identified the victim as David Quinel Bishop. The crash happened at 6 p.m. Monday on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. Bishop was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.
Birmingham PD investigates Tuesday morning shooting resulting in 1 death
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Robert Lee Chandler, 57, of Birmingham, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, after being shot at the 4200 block of Fairmont Way, Birmingham. Chandler was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:36 a.m. “The decedent sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
WAAY-TV
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
wtva.com
Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
wbrc.com
2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
