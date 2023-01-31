ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Comeback

Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate

The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
95.3 The Bear

Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension

While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Basketball Still on Pace for Storybook Season

The Alabama men's basketball team fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in blowout fashion on Saturday. The Sooners dominated the game from start to finish, punishing the Crimson Tide with physicality and a scorching hot offensive performance. With the 93-69 loss, Alabama (18-3, 8-0) lost its No. 2 ranking in the...
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Makes Team History in Win Over Vanderbilt

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0) bounces back from it's loss to Oklahoma with a statement win over Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6) 101-44, which is the largest SEC win in team history. "They answered the bell after the Oklahoma game, I thought it was a great way to respond," head coach...
95.3 The Bear

Internet Imposter Gives Alabama Football a Bad Name

The Alabama Crimson Tide. The gold standard of college football. Yes, yes, I know the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and the program in Athens is currently on top, but Tuscaloosa has been and always will be "Where Champions are Made". Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won six...
95.3 The Bear

This Unique Sports League Is Making Noise In Tuscaloosa

Have you ever thought about the games you play at tailgates as sports?. There are certain games that have just become a standard at most tailgates. One of my favorite tailgate games seems to be getting more popular by the day. There are even professional players who aren't even adults yet making a name for themselves within this sport.
95.3 The Bear

“Hobo-Cop” Robots Tested By Alabama Police Departments

I'm wondering if the name "Hobo-Cop" came from the news of some Alabama police departments testing these little machines. Below, you can see a little video preview of what these robot officers look like and what they can do. *Video posted by u__cellar__door via Reddit. Departments in Birmingham and Mobile...
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Chamber Honors Senator Richard Shelby & Area Leaders at Annual Dinner

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored area leaders and former US Senator Richard Shelby at their 122nd annual celebration in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The swanky soiree was hosted at the Bryant Conference Center and, in addition to the numerous awards given to local volunteers, the Chamber honored Shelby for his unrivaled ability to bring federal funds back to the state of Alabama.
95.3 The Bear

90’s Skate Night In Tuscaloosa On Feb 1st

Grab your 90's outfits and head over to Super Skate for a 90s skate party. Get your bucket hats, overalls, and windbreakers, and meet Five Horizons at Super Skate on February 1st. The skate party starts at 7p and is free for everyone until 9p. The event features a prize...
95.3 The Bear

