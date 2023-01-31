ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago

A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.

Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m., according to the New York City Police.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Cheney's death a suicide.

Days earlier, on Monday, Jan. 16, Cheney was arrested by New Canaan Police on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute at his New Canaan home on Old Stamford Road, according to court records. He was released on a $25,000 bond court records show.

His wife, whom he filed for divorce two days before his death, Lauren Cheney, 44, of New York City, received a restraining order a day after his arrest, court records show.

Records show the Cheneys briefly lived in Union County. His obituary says only that he grew up on New Jersey.

Cheney founded T-street Capital in 2013 in Darien, after years of working as an investment banker at Citicorp Venture Capital and at Goldman Sachs beginning in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was also a board member of several companies and graduated from Harvard University Business School, earning a master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard.

Attempts to reach the family and his firm were unsuccessful. Neither have released a statement regarding his death.

Comments / 61

Suzette Glover
2d ago

This is the sad world we live in now... where people see suicide as a viable alternative to FACING LIFE'S HARD OBSTACLES WITH FAITH instead of letting fear overtake them...🥺🥺🥺🥺

Reply(1)
29
Maureen Drane
2d ago

People reach out to thee ßuicide hotlines.Nothing can be as bad as committing suicide.We need to be able to talk to someone we trust .Sad he felt he could not talk to the wife.Its not the answer.Jesus forgives Ou4 sins if we go to him and ask for his help.RI P

Reply(1)
9
Oliver co
2d ago

Suicide has reached an epidemic scope. This is a relatively young guy, bright guy. He probably couldn’t handle the idea that his wife had been tipped upside down and that is sad for anyone, but there is help available and there is always another way around when you find yourself in the depths pray for help it works.

Reply
13
 

