Mahoning County, OH

Man pleads, sentenced for 2020 shooting death on North Side

By Joe Gorman
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a December 2020 shooting death as well as a robbery.

Gregory Richardson, 38, entered pleas to charges of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Dec. 22, 2020 shooting death of Jolanda Murry, 27.

Sex sting suspect enters guilty pleas in common pleas court

In an unrelated case, Richardson also pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery for a Dec. 19, 2020, robbery of a South Side store.

He was sentenced to 25-30 years in prison in total for both cases.

Murry was shot to death in a car she was a passenger in about 5 a.m. Dec. 22, 2020, as it was traveling on Halleck Street.

