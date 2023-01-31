Man pleads, sentenced for 2020 shooting death on North Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a December 2020 shooting death as well as a robbery.

Gregory Richardson, 38, entered pleas to charges of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Dec. 22, 2020 shooting death of Jolanda Murry, 27.

In an unrelated case, Richardson also pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery for a Dec. 19, 2020, robbery of a South Side store.

He was sentenced to 25-30 years in prison in total for both cases.

Murry was shot to death in a car she was a passenger in about 5 a.m. Dec. 22, 2020, as it was traveling on Halleck Street.

