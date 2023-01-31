Read full article on original website
klin.com
Omaha Target Store Shooter Killed By Officer Identified.
Omaha Police say 32 year old Joseph Jones was the man who was shot and killed by a police officer inside the Target store near 178th and West Center Road on Tuesday. Police say Jones was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and had 13 loaded magazines of ammunition. OPD says Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela’s four days before the incident.
KELOLAND TV
Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store
OMAHA, N.E. (KELO) — Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska say the suspect who opened fire inside a Target on Tuesday had 13 loaded magazines. A store employee hid in the changing rooms, recording this video during the shooting. Police say they ordered the man multiple times to drop his AR-15 style rifle. That’s when an officer shot and killed the suspect.
WOWT
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night. OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.
KETV.com
All 7 suspects in custody for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — All seven suspects wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man are in custody, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. On Thursday, Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha, and Devin Akins was arrested by the Shreveport Louisiana Police Department, according to authorities.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
WOWT
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Police in Omaha, Neb., confirmed they shot and killed a man who walked into a Target location Tuesday and began firing a rifle.
1011now.com
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
KETV.com
Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
KETV.com
Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says police officers 'saved many lives' reacting to gunman at Target
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert commended the action of police officers in themidst of an active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Omaha police, responding to an active shooter call, shot and killed a gunman inside the store, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, shortly after 12 p.m.
klkntv.com
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
