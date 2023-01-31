ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

First National Bank earns Business of the Year honor in Fort Pierre

First National Bank chosen as Fort Pierre Development Corporation 2022 Business of the Year. The Fort Pierre Development Corporation selected First National Bank as its 2022 Business of the Year. Board president Lyle Magorien made the announcement at last night’s annual meeting (Jan. 31, 2023). Ludemann appreciates being recognized.
drgnews.com

Pierre Community Dog Park now open

It’s not finished, but the community dog park on East Sully Avenue in Pierre is open. City Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton says the park is divided into three areas. Tipton says there are also a few other things that still need to be done. In May 2021,...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre’s Merkwan, Wiebe, Busch Join USF Football

PIERRE – Three more former Pierre Governor football stars are headed to the next level. Wide receiver Jack Merkwan, defensive back/kick returner Jayden Wiebe and lineman Christian Busch all signed letters of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Sioux Falls. Merkwan is the Governors’ all-time leading receiver...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Yankton Hands Governors Another Tough Loss

YANKTON – Another close game led to another close loss Thursday for the Pierre Governors. Rugby Ryken hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:32 left, and the Yankton Bucks held on for a 56-51 win over Pierre at the Summit Center. Pierre (8-6) had two chances following Ryken’s bucket on...
YANKTON, SD
drgnews.com

Seymour F. Curley | 1974 - 2023

Seymour F. Curley, age 48, of Cherry Creek, SD, entered the Spirit World on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Cheyenne River Health Care Center at Eagle Butte, SD. Seymour is survived by a sister, Connie Curley of Longview, WA and a special friend, Celestine Curley of Cherry Creek, SD.
CHERRY CREEK, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre City Commission considering changes to landscape ordinance

The Pierre City Commission heard recommendations at their meeting this week (Jan. 31, 2023) that would change the city’s landscape ordinance. City Planner Sharon Pruess says the goal of the changes is to make the ordinance more flexible and encourage economic progress while also keeping the community healthy and visually pleasing. She says they’re working to find the right balance between development and landscaping in commercial areas.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy