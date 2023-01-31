The Pierre City Commission heard recommendations at their meeting this week (Jan. 31, 2023) that would change the city’s landscape ordinance. City Planner Sharon Pruess says the goal of the changes is to make the ordinance more flexible and encourage economic progress while also keeping the community healthy and visually pleasing. She says they’re working to find the right balance between development and landscaping in commercial areas.

