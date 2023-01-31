Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Pierre receives grant to improve water service near Women’s Prison, National Guard Armory
A plan to improve water service reliability in eastern Pierre has received a boost from the Central Plains Water Development District. The District, part of the statewide rural water association, has granted the town just shy of $50-thousand ($49,985) to use toward engineering costs to design a water main loop along Highway 34.
drgnews.com
First National Bank earns Business of the Year honor in Fort Pierre
First National Bank chosen as Fort Pierre Development Corporation 2022 Business of the Year. The Fort Pierre Development Corporation selected First National Bank as its 2022 Business of the Year. Board president Lyle Magorien made the announcement at last night’s annual meeting (Jan. 31, 2023). Ludemann appreciates being recognized.
drgnews.com
Pierre Community Dog Park now open
It’s not finished, but the community dog park on East Sully Avenue in Pierre is open. City Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton says the park is divided into three areas. Tipton says there are also a few other things that still need to be done. In May 2021,...
drgnews.com
Pierre’s Merkwan, Wiebe, Busch Join USF Football
PIERRE – Three more former Pierre Governor football stars are headed to the next level. Wide receiver Jack Merkwan, defensive back/kick returner Jayden Wiebe and lineman Christian Busch all signed letters of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Sioux Falls. Merkwan is the Governors’ all-time leading receiver...
drgnews.com
Yankton Hands Governors Another Tough Loss
YANKTON – Another close game led to another close loss Thursday for the Pierre Governors. Rugby Ryken hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:32 left, and the Yankton Bucks held on for a 56-51 win over Pierre at the Summit Center. Pierre (8-6) had two chances following Ryken’s bucket on...
drgnews.com
Seymour F. Curley | 1974 - 2023
Seymour F. Curley, age 48, of Cherry Creek, SD, entered the Spirit World on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Cheyenne River Health Care Center at Eagle Butte, SD. Seymour is survived by a sister, Connie Curley of Longview, WA and a special friend, Celestine Curley of Cherry Creek, SD.
drgnews.com
Pierre City Commission considering changes to landscape ordinance
The Pierre City Commission heard recommendations at their meeting this week (Jan. 31, 2023) that would change the city’s landscape ordinance. City Planner Sharon Pruess says the goal of the changes is to make the ordinance more flexible and encourage economic progress while also keeping the community healthy and visually pleasing. She says they’re working to find the right balance between development and landscaping in commercial areas.
Comments / 0