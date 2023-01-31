Read full article on original website
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
tourcounsel.com
Kierland Commons | Shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona
Kierland Commons is a lifestyle center in Phoenix, Arizona, adjacent to Scottsdale, Arizona which is used for the center's mailing addresses. The mixed-use development is centered on a "Main Street" feel and composed mostly of outdoor retail shops with residential units above and adjoining residential tower. The mixed-use destination began...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year
The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Balloon Classic starts in Goodyear
Feb. 3 is opening day for the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic. The event will run through Feb. 5, and people can see hot air balloons launch, and maybe even take a ride in one. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Shapiro: Scottsdale politicking should not jeopardize the ‘crown jewel’ of the Valley of the Sun
Can you imagine how much more we could accomplish if we were all rowing?. I recently had an encounter with a woman standing in line at the post office. She was a snowbird from Canada. We chatted and exchanged the pleasantries of the day while we waited in line. She...
From festivals to family fun, here are the Valley's biggest events this February
Other than the Super Bowl and WMPO, there’s lots to do in the Phoenix Metro area this February! The list includes: Jurassic Quest, Arizona Renaissance Festival, Innings Festival and more.
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
citysuntimes.com
New luxury home community proposed in Paradise Valley
Scottsdale-based luxury home developer, Silver Sky Development, is moving forward with plans for its new custom-home enclave, Silver Sky, in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The Silver Sky development, a 17-acre community that will feature 12 custom estate homes, was unanimously approved by the Town of Paradise...
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
realestatedaily-news.com
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
AZFamily
Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
Popular Maskadores Taco Shop to Open Three More Locations Just This Year
Expanding while giving opportunities to family members and former employees lies at the heart of their success.
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
9th Annual Concours in the Hills Rolls into Fountain Hills This Weekend
Attention all car, motorcycle and military vehicle fanatics! The 9th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money is back Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event will have plenty of horsepower for everyone while supporting the top-notch care that Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides.
AZFamily
Scottsdale removing unused grass in response to Colorado River water cuts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona continues to see less water from the Colorado River, one Valley city is looking to save water wherever possible. After being notified of the impending water cuts from the federal government last year, the city of Scottsdale has saved more than 38 million gallons of water, or 6% of its total water usage.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
