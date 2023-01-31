Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Animal Care Center launches 'Tales for Tails'
Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. https://bit.ly/3WXdoVX. The House of Delegates gave us a rare example of bipartisanship last week. HB 1968, which seeks to memorialize sites named in the “Green...
As COVID-19 emergency relief ends in May, people say they still need help
NORFOLK, Va. — People who run organizations across Hampton Roads are bracing their budgets for the end of COVID-19 emergency declarations. President Joe Biden announced the national emergency will end in May. This means the extra federal relief funds to help people during the pandemic will either change or get cut completely.
Norfolk's newest internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods
NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider. People living in the city call the...
Façade Improvement Grant program gives small business makeovers in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach small business owners can now apply to get thousands of dollars to give their properties a facelift. A special grant program is back for another year. Weatherworn storefronts can get a clean look through the Virginia Beach Façade Improvement Grants Program (FIG).
Decade after 'Good Friday miracle' jet crash, Virginia Beach firefighters grapple with cancer diagnoses
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Watch the special report tonight on 13News Now at 11 p.m. At age 44, there are days when Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt Chiaverotti doesn't have the energy to pick himself up from his recliner that sits by his living room window. Cancer is making...
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
9-year-old girl gives back to community through non-profit
A 9-year-old girl in Virginia Beach has started a non-profit, Winter's Place, with the goal of helping kids like herself have fun. One of her first calls-to-action is a shoe drive.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
Community airs concerns and suggestions 4 weeks after Richneck Elementary shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been almost four weeks since a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. Thursday night, people in Newport News came together to share thoughts and concerns with Mayor Phillip Jones. The topics ranged from high power bills to parking issues. But at...
whro.org
Flood insurance is a “hot mess.” That’s a growing problem for Hampton Roads homeowners.
This story is part of a series about housing affordability in Hampton Roads produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Karen Speights’ flood insurance bill for her home in Norfolk’s Chesterfield Heights has risen almost every year in the last decade. “That’s been a burden,”...
Preserving the historic African-American Cornland School in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From the passing view of George Washington Highway southbound, most people may only see plywood over broken windows. But Mildred Brown remembers this place as being so much more. At 92 years old, Brown knows the seemingly abandoned structure off Glencoe Street is a piece of...
New Freddy’s location opening in Chesapeake
According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.
WAVY News 10
Free Admission Thursdays at Norfolk Botanical Garden
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Black History Month in February, the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) will have Free Admission Thursdays all month long. According to a press release, “The Garden celebrates the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.”
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
Coast Guard holds what's expected to be final Spirit of Norfolk hearing
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday, in what was expected to be the last day of public hearings on the fire that destroyed the Spirit of Norfolk, Capt. Samson Stevens gave his testimony. The former Coast Guard Commander of Sector Virginia told the investigation panel more about the firefighting efforts at...
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
Matters of the Heart: Signs women should know regarding heart disease
When it comes to matters of the heart, men and women are often different. That holds true both in love and the actual muscle that keeps you alive.
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Masai giraffe, Billy
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo announced Sunday that one of its Masai giraffes, Billy, passed away due to age-related health problems. In a Facebook post, the zoo said Billy received careful monitoring and thorough medical attention from his keepers and veterinary staff in his final months. He died via euthanasia following a declining quality of life.
Navy widow, Va. lawmakers push for change after Sailor suicide in Hampton Roads
Military families and local leaders are speaking out after another locally-based sailor assigned to the USS George Washington died by suicide.
