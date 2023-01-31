ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Fortune

Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

A New Bull Market Could Arrive in February: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Alphabet has a good chance of rebounding more than most tech stocks in 2023. Amazon's valuation looks especially attractive based on its expected free cash flow generation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well whether or not a bull market is on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
thedefiant.io

Crypto Rally Gains Steam After Fed Sticks To Plan

Risk assets took flight after Fed chair Jerome Powell announced what had already been broadly predicted — a 25 basis point hike of interest rates on Feb. 1. Ether briefly traded above $1,700 for the first time since September 2022, while Bitcoin hit a five-month high above $24,000. ETH...
Apple Insider

Apple stock on wild ride after earnings

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's stock saw an immediate and sharp decline as the company reported earnings that didn't live up to Wall Street's expectations, but as Tim Cook talked about it a strange recovery happened. The stock...
Post Register

Global shares trade mixed ahead of US jobs report

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were trading mixed Friday ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs report that may affect global interest rates. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.7% in early trading to 7,116.31, while Germany’s DAX dipped 0.9% to 15,362.64. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2% to 7,832.20. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures falling 0.3% to 34,010.00. S&P 500 futures were down nearly 0.9% at 34,010.00.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Up Over 10% in 2023 That Remain Screaming Buys

However, investors are beginning to regain their faith in tech stocks. With exciting developments ahead, now is an excellent time to invest in AMD and Alphabet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey

Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.

