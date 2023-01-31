Read full article on original website
JAKE HEALTH1
2d ago
Solidify not to come inside then they need a doghouse with a big blanket comforter or a winter blanket like the ones that the USA soldiers use . they need big blanket inside a doghouse or under the house wherever they go try to stay away from the rain , don’t wanna come inside , they Need big blankets . ☘️🙏☘️💕☘️🌈.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
KSAT 12
Why warming shelters were not opened in San Antonio during this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – Despite cold weather, rain and closures, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County did not open warming centers this week because officials said that conditions did not meet the threshold. “The policy is that we’re looking at 32 degrees or lower for a sustained period...
kurv.com
No Warming Centers In San Antonio Or Bexar County This Week: Here’s Why
San Antonio and Bexar County officials say they didn’t open warming centers this week because weather conditions didn’t meet the threshold. A San Antonio spokeswoman points out that the city opened warming centers in December’s cold snap, but only 14 people showed up over two-days, most of them homeless. The city is instead working with shelters that provide overnight stays.
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
news4sanantonio.com
Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
KSAT 12
Winter weather leaves thousands of local homes, businesses in the dark
SAN ANTONIO – Widespread power outages, reportedly brought on by icy conditions, caused thousands of people across the region to start their day in the dark Wednesday. At one point in the early morning hours, a CPS Energy power outage map was showing about 40,000 power outages across the area.
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
KSAT 12
ASC rescues 11 dogs chained outside in freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As the area continues to prepare for inclement weather, Animal Control Services is also keeping busy. ACS responded to a home on the city’s West Side and rescued nearly a dozen dogs who were left chained outside in freezing temperatures without proper shelter. “We just...
foxsanantonio.com
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
KTSA
Animal Care Services seizes several dogs from home on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — About a dozen dogs are warm today, thanks to some concerned citizens. Animal Care Services were called to a Northwest side home Tuesday to rescue the dogs who had been left out in the cold. ACS says they were contacted by area residents several...
KSAT 12
New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Pest infestation leads to suspended license for Asian cuisine restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side Asian cuisine restaurant had its license suspended last month after health inspectors found multiple violations, including an infestation of pests. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine, located in the 5400 block of Walzem Road, barely passed its January inspection with a...
KSAT 12
Woman living in condemned home for two weeks relocated with community’s help
SAN ANTONIO – A woman whose home was deemed unlivable is staying in a warm place with electricity for the first time in two weeks. On Jan. 17, Mary Lou Sandoval’s home, a four-plex just north of downtown, was damaged by a fire. Sandoval has toughed it out...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Four puppies found abandoned inside fire station dumpster
SAN ANTONIO — Four adorable puppies were found abandoned inside a dumpster at a far west-side fire station on Tuesday. The related video above was originally published January 29, 2023. Thankfully, firefighters found them when they were taking out their trash this morning, or it might have been too...
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
Winter weather making way through South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning. The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected. As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
City explains why it didn't open warming centers
SAN ANTONIO — The city says it’s trying to connect homeless people to services for the cold and beyond. Tonight, San Antonio is extending the hours of its homeless connections hotline. The city says their human services department spent the last three days in the community offering resources...
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
Driver helped by group of people after rolling his car over on slick highway
A driver in a rollover crash was helped by a group of people who witnessed the crash and rushed to his aid, holding up his car while he climbed out of it. The crash happened where I-35 and I-10 meet near South Alamo St. around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday. A group...
