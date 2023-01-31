ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

JAKE HEALTH1
2d ago

Solidify not to come inside then they need a doghouse with a big blanket comforter or a winter blanket like the ones that the USA soldiers use . they need big blanket inside a doghouse or under the house wherever they go try to stay away from the rain , don’t wanna come inside , they Need big blankets . ☘️🙏☘️💕☘️🌈.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

No Warming Centers In San Antonio Or Bexar County This Week: Here’s Why

San Antonio and Bexar County officials say they didn’t open warming centers this week because weather conditions didn’t meet the threshold. A San Antonio spokeswoman points out that the city opened warming centers in December’s cold snap, but only 14 people showed up over two-days, most of them homeless. The city is instead working with shelters that provide overnight stays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Few spotty showers in San Antonio as sunshine returns Thursday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Hill Country and the Interstate 35 corridor. For Bexar County and some nearby counties, we have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 8 a.m. with patches of freezing rain and ice accumulation can still make for hazardous driving conditions. Please give yourself some extra time to get to work this morning and drive safely.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

ASC rescues 11 dogs chained outside in freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As the area continues to prepare for inclement weather, Animal Control Services is also keeping busy. ACS responded to a home on the city’s West Side and rescued nearly a dozen dogs who were left chained outside in freezing temperatures without proper shelter. “We just...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap

SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Four puppies found abandoned inside fire station dumpster

SAN ANTONIO — Four adorable puppies were found abandoned inside a dumpster at a far west-side fire station on Tuesday. The related video above was originally published January 29, 2023. Thankfully, firefighters found them when they were taking out their trash this morning, or it might have been too...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy