Kelli and Michael Paul welcome Marland Buckner to the show to share his first-hand experience with the monument removal and civil unrest in Richmond in 2020 and since. Marland lived across the street from the Jefferson Davis monument, until it's removal, which was ground-zero of 2020 civil protests in Richmond. Additionally, Marland was the interim Executive Director of the Black History Museum which has taken possession of Richmond's confederate monuments since their removal. After the Monuments is presented by Massey Cancer Center.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO