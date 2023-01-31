ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Grant allows 300 local girls to join Girls on the Run program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to a grant from the Junior League of Richmond, 300 girls now have funding to participate in Girls on the Run. “We are thrilled that the Junior League of Richmond has made such a transformational investment in Girls on the Run, showing young women and girls across our community that they deserve to be healthy, joyful, and confident” said Catherine Estevez, executive director, Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
Franklin News Post

A Black man living across from a confederate monument Pt. 1 | After the Monuments podcast

Kelli and Michael Paul welcome Marland Buckner to the show to share his first-hand experience with the monument removal and civil unrest in Richmond in 2020 and since. Marland lived across the street from the Jefferson Davis monument, until it's removal, which was ground-zero of 2020 civil protests in Richmond. Additionally, Marland was the interim Executive Director of the Black History Museum which has taken possession of Richmond's confederate monuments since their removal. After the Monuments is presented by Massey Cancer Center.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond’s Black History Museum celebrates 40-year anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street is marking 40 years of preserving stories that inspire. “I don’t think folks realize as much, how a part the free Black experience was prior to the Civil War, how important that was to this state,” said Mary Lauderdale, BHM Director of Collections.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Meat and cheese company sponsors charcuterie club at Monacan High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Jack Cheatham, a senior at Monacan High School, wanted a way to bring his school together during the pandemic. “Charcuterie is awesome, and also, I noticed after COVID the school was a little bit more divided, there was a lot more cliques, and I wanted a way for people to meet new people, and I think this is a great way to do it,” said Cheatham.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Metro Richmond Zoo’s African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo recently celebrated the birthday of one of its female African penguins!. The zoo says, ET, turned 43 on Jan. 28, and is the world’s oldest penguin!. “According to our best available data, ET is the oldest currently living African penguin in...
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

An Ode to Oderus Urungus, Our Scum Dog Overlord!

Once upon a time, in Richmond, Virginia, there stood a statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue for 133 years. However, in the wake of the summer of 2020 protests and growing social awareness, the State Supreme Court approved the removal of the statue. Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement on the removal saying, “It is time to display history as history, and use public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU names local four-year-old as community ambassador

Trotman was a patient at CHoR in the summer of 2020 after a near-drowning incident. Nora spent 17 days in the hospital, with the first portion of her stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. A year after the accident, Nora started preschool and has made a remarkable recovery. Today, she and her family inspire others to get smart about swimming safely – and giving back to CHoR.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

How to score free food and treats for children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If paying that grocery bill to feed your growing family is weighing you down, The West End Mom has a list of places to feed your kids for free. While free is a win, so is a night away from cooking and cleaning up. Did you...
RICHMOND, VA
virginiamercury.com

Morrissey banned from Henrico jail and more Virginia headlines

• State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico, was banned from the Henrico County jail for 90 days after the local sheriff accused him of threatening her staff in an incident that took place over the weekend. Sheriff Alisa Gregory said Morrissey brought children with him and left them unattended while he visited a client.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun

Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house. ‘It was nice’: Residents embrace region’s first snowfall of the season. Pamela Branch issues a statement on behalf of the former Richneck Elementary School principal. A fire displaced eight people in Richmond on Feb. 2. (Video via...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy