Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
NBC12
Grant allows 300 local girls to join Girls on the Run program
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to a grant from the Junior League of Richmond, 300 girls now have funding to participate in Girls on the Run. “We are thrilled that the Junior League of Richmond has made such a transformational investment in Girls on the Run, showing young women and girls across our community that they deserve to be healthy, joyful, and confident” said Catherine Estevez, executive director, Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond.
Franklin News Post
A Black man living across from a confederate monument Pt. 1 | After the Monuments podcast
Kelli and Michael Paul welcome Marland Buckner to the show to share his first-hand experience with the monument removal and civil unrest in Richmond in 2020 and since. Marland lived across the street from the Jefferson Davis monument, until it's removal, which was ground-zero of 2020 civil protests in Richmond. Additionally, Marland was the interim Executive Director of the Black History Museum which has taken possession of Richmond's confederate monuments since their removal. After the Monuments is presented by Massey Cancer Center.
He paints in Petersburg. His art hangs on walls worldwide.
For more than a decade, Ron Walton has been creating world-renowned art from his studio in Peterburg, Virginia. To Walton, Petersburg is a jewel.
NBC12
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
NBC12
Richmond’s Black History Museum celebrates 40-year anniversary
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh Street is marking 40 years of preserving stories that inspire. “I don’t think folks realize as much, how a part the free Black experience was prior to the Civil War, how important that was to this state,” said Mary Lauderdale, BHM Director of Collections.
NBC12
Meat and cheese company sponsors charcuterie club at Monacan High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Jack Cheatham, a senior at Monacan High School, wanted a way to bring his school together during the pandemic. “Charcuterie is awesome, and also, I noticed after COVID the school was a little bit more divided, there was a lot more cliques, and I wanted a way for people to meet new people, and I think this is a great way to do it,” said Cheatham.
NBC12
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
Why some Lakeside locals bought this neighborhood restaurant
A Lakeside restaurant has just gone through its third change of ownership in seven years. Bryan Park Bar & Grill sits near Lakeside Avenue’s intersection with Clarke Street.
NBC12
Metro Richmond Zoo’s African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo recently celebrated the birthday of one of its female African penguins!. The zoo says, ET, turned 43 on Jan. 28, and is the world’s oldest penguin!. “According to our best available data, ET is the oldest currently living African penguin in...
rvamag.com
An Ode to Oderus Urungus, Our Scum Dog Overlord!
Once upon a time, in Richmond, Virginia, there stood a statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue for 133 years. However, in the wake of the summer of 2020 protests and growing social awareness, the State Supreme Court approved the removal of the statue. Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement on the removal saying, “It is time to display history as history, and use public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”
Diedrich Bader shares his 'strange' experience in Richmond
Actor and comedian Diedrich Bader may be best known for his starring role as Oswald on "The Drew Carey Show."
Community leaders call for action, gather for Tyre Nichols vigil in Richmond
City leaders and elected officials joined community members in Richmond to hold a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols after his tragic death.
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
rvahub.com
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU names local four-year-old as community ambassador
Trotman was a patient at CHoR in the summer of 2020 after a near-drowning incident. Nora spent 17 days in the hospital, with the first portion of her stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. A year after the accident, Nora started preschool and has made a remarkable recovery. Today, she and her family inspire others to get smart about swimming safely – and giving back to CHoR.
Should Richmond schools have classes year-round? The superintendent thinks so.
While Superintendent Jason Kamras was not available for an interview Tuesday, he previously told CBS 6 the goal behind his proposal is to improve academic outcomes.
NBC12
How to score free food and treats for children
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If paying that grocery bill to feed your growing family is weighing you down, The West End Mom has a list of places to feed your kids for free. While free is a win, so is a night away from cooking and cleaning up. Did you...
virginiamercury.com
Morrissey banned from Henrico jail and more Virginia headlines
• State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico, was banned from the Henrico County jail for 90 days after the local sheriff accused him of threatening her staff in an incident that took place over the weekend. Sheriff Alisa Gregory said Morrissey brought children with him and left them unattended while he visited a client.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
NBC12
‘Invest in the next generation’: Broken Men Foundation gives boys tools they need to succeed early
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Nearly 70 young men are just days away from a journey that will help them become the best version of themselves. The Broken Men Foundation is set to launch a pair of pilot programs alongside its ever-growing mentor program as demand for a more comprehensive resource center grows.
Year-round schedule will stay in place at 2 Chesterfield elementary schools
The decision to delay the vote was made so that more data can be gathered to determine whether year-round school is beneficial to students, according to Smith.
NBC12
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house. ‘It was nice’: Residents embrace region’s first snowfall of the season. Pamela Branch issues a statement on behalf of the former Richneck Elementary School principal. A fire displaced eight people in Richmond on Feb. 2. (Video via...
