As Black History Month kicks off, Coppin State University is hosting a month-long series of events to celebrate Black culture and history. “Each year, the month of February offers an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the countless contributions of Black Americans throughout our history, as well as customs and traditions that endure and strengthen us today,” Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins said in a statement. “As a Historically Black Institution, it is important for us to take the time, every day, to reflect on the rich legacy our ancestors left us, and to celebrate the ways our students, faculty, and others in our community are impacting the world right now. Black History Month is for everyone, and an important part of fostering a more culturally inclusive world.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO