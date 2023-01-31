ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Black History Month & the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Celebrate Black History Month and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop in an intimate evening with the world-renowned urban jazz harmonicist. You've seen him on tour with Stevie Wonder, Dave Chappelle, and just recently performing at the inaugural events for Governor Wes Moore. Now see him again at the Keystone Corner.
Coppin State University hosting Black History Month events throughout February

As Black History Month kicks off, Coppin State University is hosting a month-long series of events to celebrate Black culture and history. “Each year, the month of February offers an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the countless contributions of Black Americans throughout our history, as well as customs and traditions that endure and strengthen us today,” Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins said in a statement. “As a Historically Black Institution, it is important for us to take the time, every day, to reflect on the rich legacy our ancestors left us, and to celebrate the ways our students, faculty, and others in our community are impacting the world right now. Black History Month is for everyone, and an important part of fostering a more culturally inclusive world.”
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
Building Tenant Power: A Growing Movement Rises in Baltimore

This article was originally published by NPQ online, on May 25, 2022, https://nonprofitquarterly.org/building-tenant-power-a-growing-movement-rises-in-baltimore. Used with permission. Detrese Dowridge has been organizing tenants in Baltimore, Maryland, since she herself had to face down her landlord, Sage Management, in 2014. “I always knew there was something going on. I just couldn’t put...
Top U.S. Figure Skater Performing at Annapolis Town Center This Saturday!

Annapolis, MD - Jill Heiner, award-winning Olympic hopeful figure skater, will be performing an exhibition at Annapolis Town Center’s pop-up ice-skating rink this Saturday February 4! Jill is native to Annapolis and excited to skate before her family and friends. Before finishing 7th at the 2022 U.S. International Classic, Jill finished 4th and 2nd at both U.S. Championship Series competitions this past year.
Community group hopes to stop violence before it starts in Baltimore

A violent weekend in Baltimore City leaves two men dead and several others hurt. From Saturday morning through Sunday night, the city reported at least five shootings, including a triple shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in the Upton neighborhood and a deadly shooting on Kimberleigh Road in north Baltimore. One grassroots...
Morgan News Hour: 1-31-2023

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. President Joe Biden visits Baltimore to kick off $6B rail tunnel project. Residents and tourists are being targeted in a new Baltimore campaign in support of squeegee...
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore Joins President Biden in Baltimore to Celebrate the Kickoff of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program

Per the State of Maryland (1.30.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined President Biden and US. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to celebrate the partnership agreement between Amtrak and the Maryland Department of Transportation, and kickoff the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will replace the 150-year-old infrastructure and improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of Maryland’s rail transportation system; saving over seven hours of train delays every weekday.
Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center

A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
