Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
10-year-old Towson girl joins Broadway tour of Les Misérables
A Towson native dreamed a dream, put the work in, and scored the role of young Cosette in the Broadway tour of Les Misérables, which comes to the Hippodrome in Baltimore next week.
blocbyblocknews.com
Photo Tribute: Baltimore Sun’s First Black Photographer, Irving Henry Webster Phillips Jr, Dies At 79
The Baltimore Sun’s first Black photographer, Irving Henry Webster Phillips Jr., died at age 79 on December 22, 2022, Teri Henderson and Schaun Champion report for the Baltimore Beat. What legacy is Phillips Jr. leaving behind?. Phillips Jr.’s photos memorialized Black life in Baltimore, including photos of children playing...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate Black History Month & the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Celebrate Black History Month and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop in an intimate evening with the world-renowned urban jazz harmonicist. You've seen him on tour with Stevie Wonder, Dave Chappelle, and just recently performing at the inaugural events for Governor Wes Moore. Now see him again at the Keystone Corner.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Coppin State University hosting Black History Month events throughout February
As Black History Month kicks off, Coppin State University is hosting a month-long series of events to celebrate Black culture and history. “Each year, the month of February offers an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the countless contributions of Black Americans throughout our history, as well as customs and traditions that endure and strengthen us today,” Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins said in a statement. “As a Historically Black Institution, it is important for us to take the time, every day, to reflect on the rich legacy our ancestors left us, and to celebrate the ways our students, faculty, and others in our community are impacting the world right now. Black History Month is for everyone, and an important part of fostering a more culturally inclusive world.”
Dunbar Student Athletes shine on National Signing Day
They started young making history as back-to-back state football champs at Dunbar High School. "Every time I look at them, I'm a proud pop," said Head Coach Lawrence Smith
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
Baltimore Eatery Named Among 100 Best Restaurants In America
Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with one Baltimore restaurant making the cut. Baltimore's famous Ekiben made the cut, ranking at number 17 on the list of 100 best restaurants after their popular fried chicken left customers craving more. The unique Asian fusion restaurant draws...
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
shelterforce.org
Building Tenant Power: A Growing Movement Rises in Baltimore
This article was originally published by NPQ online, on May 25, 2022, https://nonprofitquarterly.org/building-tenant-power-a-growing-movement-rises-in-baltimore. Used with permission. Detrese Dowridge has been organizing tenants in Baltimore, Maryland, since she herself had to face down her landlord, Sage Management, in 2014. “I always knew there was something going on. I just couldn’t put...
whatsupmag.com
Top U.S. Figure Skater Performing at Annapolis Town Center This Saturday!
Annapolis, MD - Jill Heiner, award-winning Olympic hopeful figure skater, will be performing an exhibition at Annapolis Town Center’s pop-up ice-skating rink this Saturday February 4! Jill is native to Annapolis and excited to skate before her family and friends. Before finishing 7th at the 2022 U.S. International Classic, Jill finished 4th and 2nd at both U.S. Championship Series competitions this past year.
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Wbaltv.com
Community group hopes to stop violence before it starts in Baltimore
A violent weekend in Baltimore City leaves two men dead and several others hurt. From Saturday morning through Sunday night, the city reported at least five shootings, including a triple shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in the Upton neighborhood and a deadly shooting on Kimberleigh Road in north Baltimore. One grassroots...
weaa.org
Morgan News Hour: 1-31-2023
The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. President Joe Biden visits Baltimore to kick off $6B rail tunnel project. Residents and tourists are being targeted in a new Baltimore campaign in support of squeegee...
All-outdoor restaurant to open off of The Avenue in Hampden
Plans for an all-outdoor restaurant are moving forward in the heart of Hampden. Baltimore's zoning appeals board recently approved a plan for a yet-unnamed restaurant at 3601 Hickory Avenue
wypr.org
After years of fighting, renovations begin inside one Baltimore City elementary school
In the coming months, Tayla McCray, a fifth-grade student who attends Furley Elementary School in Baltimore City, will watch her soon-to-be old school transform into a new place. But McCray said she wants to remember the ‘great times’, like when she and her dad dressed up for the father-daughter dance.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore Joins President Biden in Baltimore to Celebrate the Kickoff of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program
Per the State of Maryland (1.30.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined President Biden and US. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to celebrate the partnership agreement between Amtrak and the Maryland Department of Transportation, and kickoff the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. The project will replace the 150-year-old infrastructure and improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of Maryland’s rail transportation system; saving over seven hours of train delays every weekday.
PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)
The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice.The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting ha…
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center
A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
