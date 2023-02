PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash on M-26 near Painesdale Tuesday afternoon. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said a 65-year-old Painesdale man was driving his car south on M-26 when he collided head-on with a 17-year-old female who lost control of her car traveling north from Painesdale and entered the southbound lane.

