Texas A&M medical school bragged about removing photos of white male alumni
EXCLUSIVE — The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal. The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges...
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
Academics revising the AP African American studies course insist they won't cave to pressure from Ron DeSantis
The College Board is set to release a revised framework Wednesday for an Advanced Placement African American studies course that was thrust into the national spotlight after Florida rejected it for allegedly having a left-wing bias. Shortly after Florida's decision, the College Board, a nonprofit that oversees the AP program,...
5 Stats to know when comparing online-only colleges
5 stats to know when comparing online-only colleges. Technological difficulties. Difficulty engaging students. Professors struggling to adapt to online teaching formats. The COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc on classrooms across the country and worldwide, introducing many people to online learning with mixed and often unsatisfactory results. Not all schools were left...
College Board unveils official framework for new AP African American studies course
The College Board released Wednesday the official framework of a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier denounced for imposing a "political agenda."
First gen students are missing from the nation's top colleges. Here's how virtual advising could help.
First generation students are less likely to attend the nation's top colleges. A nonprofit says support from their peers could change that.
College enrollment declines ease, new data show
College enrollment declines eased in the fall after steep drops over the pandemic, according to a new report released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. In 2022, fall undergraduate enrollment only contracted by 0.6 percent compared to 2021. Part of the stabilizing declines can be attributed to a 4.3 percent increase in freshman…
U.S. African American studies does not include material targeted by Florida governor
Feb 1 (Reuters) - An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship.
Indiana senators hear reasons to allow in-state tuition for undocumented students
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attending college can be expensive, but group of students is getting hit the hardest. Some Indiana lawmakers say undocumented students pay three times more out of pocket than people who get in-state tuition. Georgia and Indiana are the only two states that prohibit in-state tuition for...
Three Women Scholars Who Have Been Appointed to Endowed Chairs at Research Universities
Will join Yale University in July 2023 as the Wu Tsai Professor in the department of psychology. She will also serve as associate director of the Wu Tsai Institute, and the director of Wu Tsai Institute’s Center for Neurocognition and Behavior. Dr. Nobre joined Oxford University in England in 1994 as the university’s first psychology Junior Research Fellow. Prior to her current appointment as Statutory Chair in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience in 2014, she was the first female Tutorial Fellow in a science discipline at New College. She then was a professor in cognitive neuroscience in the department of experimental psychology.
Criminologists, looking to biology for insight, stir a racist past
Nearly 2 million people, most of them Black or Latino men, are locked up in the United States. In October 2021, the National Institute of Justice, the research arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, published a report arguing that correctional officials should examine the biology of imprisoned people — their hormones, their brains, and perhaps even their genes.
