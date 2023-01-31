ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind

The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
NBA World Reacts To Sunday's Steph Curry Announcement

Earlier: Steph Curry injured his left leg during Saturday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.  At the very least, it could be a little while before we see the Warriors superstar again, based on the latest reporting on Curry's status. "Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the ...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Draymond Green Has Honest Reaction To Kyrie Irving Trade

The Western Conference gained a star player when the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. On his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he doesn't like the deal ... because he's not looking forward to guarding a team with Irving and Luka Doncic. "I don't ...
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team

The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
Kyrie Irving Allegedly Deleted Apology After Trade To Mavericks

Back in November, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving issued an apology to the Jewish community for sharing a documentary that featured antisemitic theories and language.  "To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, ...
NBA World Reacts To New Russell Westbrook Trade Rumor

The NBA Trade Deadline is just two days away and rumors are starting to heat up regarding Russell Westbrook. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have discussed a deal that would send Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Jazz or Mike Conley, Malik ...
Look: NFL Star Responds To Viral Cheerleaders Video

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is at the center of a viral cheerleader photo. Diggs was caught on video on one knee behind some of the cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl and appeared to be checking them out. Once the video was posted, Diggs shut that down very quickly. "I had to fix my mask I ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Racy Photo

Just five days removed from announcing his retirement, Tom Brady is already acting up. The seven-time Super Bowl champ shared a post to social media on Monday morning showing off his Brady Brand underwear. Something that certainly got plenty of reaction from the NFL world. "In a stunning upset ...
