Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Greenpeace activists scale Shell oil platform in the Atlantic Ocean as company announces record profits
Activists from the campaign group Greenpeace have boarded a ship in the Atlantic Ocean and scaled a Shell oil platform that is currently being transported to the North Sea.
teslarati.com
GM buys stake in lithium mining company to meet future EV demand
General Motors (GM) announced today that it would make an equity investment of $650 million with Lithium Americas to extract lithium at the Thackers Pass mine in Nevada. GM has set a renewed and aggressive EV production goal by introducing its first EV models following the Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and GMC Hummer EV. To achieve its ambitious EV production target for this year and beyond, it has not only planned four battery production locations through a partnership with LG, but it has also invested in North America’s largest lithium mining operations.
Industrial Distribution
Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
U.S. pipeline company Enterprise bolstered by acquisitions, higher volumes
Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners added thousands of miles to its pipeline infrastructure last year.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
maritime-executive.com
Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers
An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
Recycling Today
German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia
Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
Washington Examiner
Biden oil reserve refill plan won't work, industry group told administration
The leading U.S. oil and gas industry group told the Department of Energy its Strategic Petroleum Reserve refill plan wouldn't work as intended, its CEO said Thursday after the department's first attempt failed to advance. The DOE solicited offers in December to begin refilling the reserve after the drawdown of...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
NASDAQ
Shell (SHEL) to Merge Its Integrated Gas, Upstream Businesses
Shell plc ( SHEL ) has publicly stated that its integrated gas and upstream units will be merged into integrated gas and upstream businesses due to "turbulent markets," as the low-margin business has been struggling in Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands over the last year. As a result, European power and gas retailers have been put under pressure. Shell announced that Zoe Yujnovich, currently serving as an upstream director, will manage the new division.
New factory retrofit could reduce a steel plant’s carbon emissions by 90 percent
Researchers at the University of Birmingham have laid out a new, closed loop retrofit for industrial iron and steel furnaces that could reduce their overall greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 90 percent. If successfully implemented, the novel approach could be a gamechanger for some of the world’s most pesky polluters.
rigzone.com
TC Energy Pipe to LNG Site Sees Costs Soar to $10.9B
The price tag for TC Energy Corp.’s Coastal GasLink project has jumped to C$14.5 billion ($10.9 billion) — more than double the original estimate — as labor woes plague a pipeline that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant. The cost may rise...
techxplore.com
Researchers push for the exploration of electrification pathways to reduce chemical industry emissions
The chemical industry is the world's largest industrial energy consumer and the third-largest source of industrial emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. In 2019, the industrial sector as a whole was responsible for 24% of global greenhouse gas emissions. And yet, as the world races to find pathways to decarbonization, the chemical industry has been largely untouched.
chemengonline.com
Standard Lithium installs carbon-capture pilot plant
Standard Lithium Ltd. (Vancouver, B.C., Canada) announced that its Carbon Capture Pilot Plant has been successfully installed at the final testing location in southern. The Carbon Capture Pilot Plant will assess the technical and financial viability of capturing CO2 directly from natural gas burning flue-gas streams, and will inform how Standard Lithium can use technology to minimize CO2 emissions at future production facilities.
earth.com
Steel corrosion is a major contributor to climate change
Each year, the United States spends almost a trillion dollars attempting to combat metallic corrosion, an electrochemical reaction which occurs when metals oxidize and begin to rust. Now, a team of researchers led by the Ohio State University (OSU) has estimated how much corrosion is gradually worsening global carbon emissions.
India finance minister announces new clean energy funds
Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several new clean energy initiatives in the government's annual federal budget speech on Wednesday, saying “green growth” is a top priority for the country.More than $8 billion dollars were announced for projects like mangrove restoration which help suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, converting waste into biogas and speeding up renewable energy initiatives. But details of how the funds will be spent are yet to be disclosed.The minister said the injection of 35,000 crore rupees ($4.3 billion) into India's energy transition will be channeled through the ministry of petroleum and natural gas...
