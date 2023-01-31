Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
Related
Police: $70K worth of drugs seized from Middletown home
Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine were removed from the property, which is worth about $70,000 on the street, according to a release from Middletown Police.
WLWT 5
Middletown man arrested on drugs charges after $70,000 of meth seized from home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police says a man has been arrested after being found to be in possession of $70,000 worth of methamphetamine. Officials say on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Fisher Ave., where approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine was removed from the home.
Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
13abc.com
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
13abc.com
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County
Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Huber Heights crash suspect returns to court for unrelated case
Police say he was running from officials in a stolen car when he crashed into several other vehicles on Brandt Pike. The vehicles burst into flames. The driver of one of those cars died in the hospital.
Police looking for man accused of stealing prescription drugs from Springfield pharmacy
A man asked for a prescription drug and walked behind the counter, took it, and then left the store, Springfield City Police told News Center 7.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
Man charged in aggravated robbery offered plea deal
LIMA — An young man at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and related charges has until Friday to accept or turn down a plea agreement. Darquvies Young, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons...
Court documents reveal new details about Preble Co. woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather
Court documents reveal new details about a Preble County woman facing charges after an animal cruelty investigation back in December.
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
1017thepoint.com
WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DUMPING PUPPY
(Preble County, OH)--A Preble County woman appeared in court Tuesday and now faces felony cruelty to animals after a horrible case of abuse. 26-year-old Kayla Brown allegedly put a beagle puppy in a small crate and dumped it last month on Verona Road in 25-degree-weather. The crate was found on its top with the dog still inside. A vet determined that the puppy was malnourished and dehydrated. Brown was arrested on Monday at her home. Brown is now being held on a $25,000 bond.
Dayton man sentenced for fatally shooting speeding driver
53-year-old Christopher Oakes has been sentenced to 24 to 29.5 years in prison after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Jacob Osborne, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.
Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex
Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.
Clark County man pleads guilty in connection to girlfriend’s murder
49-year-old Noel Coles, Jr. withdrew a plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Aggravated Burglary for the death of his girlfriend 43-year-old Jackie Coles, who was found dead in her home on Weinland Drive in Aug. 2021.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
Piqua man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday
Deputies were called at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday to U.S. Rt. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township, on a report of a crash, according to a department spokesperson.
wktn.com
Hardin County Prosecutor Shoots Down Attempt to Tie His Office to Promotion of Antisemitic Propaganda and Ideologies.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey is refuting a couple from Wyandot County who he says is trying to affiliate his office with the promotion of what he calls their antisemitic propaganda and ideologies. In a release, Bailey stated that Katja and Logan Lawrence improperly posted his office’s website as a...
Comments / 1