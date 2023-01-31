ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

The Lima News

Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges

LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing

SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Man charged in aggravated robbery offered plea deal

LIMA — An young man at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and related charges has until Friday to accept or turn down a plea agreement. Darquvies Young, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Steel Ohio Media

Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night

According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
1017thepoint.com

WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DUMPING PUPPY

(Preble County, OH)--A Preble County woman appeared in court Tuesday and now faces felony cruelty to animals after a horrible case of abuse. 26-year-old Kayla Brown allegedly put a beagle puppy in a small crate and dumped it last month on Verona Road in 25-degree-weather. The crate was found on its top with the dog still inside. A vet determined that the puppy was malnourished and dehydrated. Brown was arrested on Monday at her home. Brown is now being held on a $25,000 bond.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
LIMA, OH

