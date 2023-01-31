ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Almost 70K ‘questionable’ Social Security numbers used for $5.4B in pandemic-related loans: watchdog

By Lauren Sforza
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOiHx_0kXdMxvC00

( The Hill ) — A pandemic watchdog group identified nearly 70,000 “questionable” Social Security numbers that were used to obtain $5.4 billion in pandemic-related federal loans.

The group, The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, issued the report on Monday that analyzed information from more than 33 million applications from the COVID-19 Emergency Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program. The committee found that more than 221,000 Social Security numbers used on applications were “not issued” by the federal government, or did not match the applicants name or date of birth.

Despite the risk of identity fraud, the federal government awarded nearly 70,000 of the 221,000 Social Security numbers flagged for potential identity fraud a loan or a grant. About 175,000 of the Social Security numbers that were flagged for potential identity fraud attempted to receive a loan or grant, but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

The group determined that the Social Security numbers may be potentially fraudulent by cross-referencing public data from the Social Security Administration. The watchdog said that both of these relief programs were more “susceptible” to fraud because of the “elevated urgency” to provide aid to applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The watchdog said that there need to be more information-sharing agreements across agencies to ensure there is adequate verification of Social Security numbers. It said that the loans and grants awarded to the flagged Social Security numbers could have been “questioned further” by the Small Business Administration, which also could have verified the numbers with the Social Security Administration.

Ahead of 2023 legislative session, New Mexico Governor releases budget suggestion

However, the report said that implementing information-sharing agreements between the Social Security Administration and other agencies can be a “lengthy” process. During an emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic, these agreements could cause delays in executing the program effectively, the report read.

“Having such information-sharing agreements in place before an emergency would ensure timely access to verification information and improve federal program integrity, protect taxpayer funds from improper payments and fraud, better ensure benefits are paid only to those who are truly eligible, and reduce the incidence of identity fraud in government programs, thereby helping protect victims of identity theft” the report stated.

The report said that both the COVID-19 Emergency Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program “provided nearly $1.2 trillion in assistance to small businesses and their employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This report comes ahead of a House GOP hearing to investigate federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, titled “Federal Pandemic Spending: A Prescription for Waste, Fraud, and Abuse.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man dead after attacked by pack of dogs

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

90% of People Should Claim Social Security at This Age

Deciding when to file for Social Security benefits can be daunting. Some choose to file early, while others believe it is a better bet to wait. However, a recent analysis says the choice is relatively easy: More than 90% of older workers should file for benefits starting at age 70, according to the analysis from the National Bureau of Economic Research.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
americanmilitarynews.com

10,000+ federal employees stole taxpayer money with bogus pandemic loans

Tens of thousands of federal government employees, including IRS workers, stole taxpayer money allocated for pandemic-era assistance programs, according to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. The committee’s Pandemic Analytics Center of Excellence (PACE) flagged the employees after building a database to compare Small Business Administration loan applications with lists of...
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy