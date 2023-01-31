ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trader Joe's Monkey Bread Recipe With a Taco Filling Twist Is Perfect for Super Bowl Sunday

By Louisa Ballhaus
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas may be behind us, but real ones know that the best eating holiday of the season is still to come: Super Bowl Sunday , a time to celebrate chips, melted cheese, and absolutely anything dippable. Trader Joe’s is getting in on the fun this year with a recipe that looks so good, we may not be able to wait for the big game to try it out. This is not your mama’s monkey bread — it’s a savory tear-and-share taco monkey bread stuffed with meat and cheese filling and served with your favorite taco toppings. If you’re hosting guests, they won’t be able to keep their hands off this mouthwatering recipe; if you bring this to a potluck, you’ll be the star of the show. And may we suggest this also makes an elegant home dinner if all else fails?

Trader Joe’s posted the recipe to their Instagram earlier today with an instruction video that has us downright drooling. The end result makes it look more elaborate than it is, especially if you load up on the recommended TJ’s ingredients: onion, lean ground beef, taco seasoning mix , crushed fire roasted tomatoes, and shredded Mexican style cheese blend for filling, organic biscuits for the dough wrapping, and melted butter for cooking in. Top off with whatever taco toppings you like best to dip at the end: salsa, guacamole, and sour cream will all pair nicely.

The steps are simple. First, you’ll sauté onion, ground beef, taco mix, and crushed tomatoes together, letting it cool before you use it to fill your dough pockets. You’ll cut each piece of biscuit dough in half, then flatten out your half and fill it with meat and cheese before sealing it shut, pinching the edges with your fingers, and dipping it in melted butter to bake. Fill up a Bundt pan (or two loaf pans ) with these filled, butter-dipped dough balls, top with more melted butter, and bake for 20 to 30 minutes at 350 — and there you go! A savory mountain of snacking heaven that you can pull apart with your hands and dip as you wish.

Check out the full Trader Joe’s recipe here and happy Super Bowl snacking!

