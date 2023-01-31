Read full article on original website
Couple accused of kidnapping child who overdosed on cocaine from New Orleans hospital
According to deputies, the child was admitted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans late Monday night and tested positive for cocaine. the child’s parents allegedly took the child from the hospital after the state was granted custody.
STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber
Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved. Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52. Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at...
Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
NOPD finds gunshot victim inside crashed vehicle in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A vehicle crash in Gentilly is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say around 4:29 p.m., a call of shots fired was reported at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street. Upon arrival, police located a man inside a crashed vehicle. The man was...
New Orleans police, US Marshals arrest suspect in connection with homicide last month
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection with a homicide last month. According to NOPD, Tracey Wright was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Ferdinand Alexander in the 4500 block of Perlita Street. Alexander was taken to...
COLD CASE ARREST: Waveland man charged in 1987 Florida murder
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - For 36 years, the murder of 82-year-old Opal Weil in St. Petersburg, Fla. has gone unsolved. But advancements in DNA testing have given investigators a new lead in the cold case that points to Waveland. Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023...
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
Biloxi Police Looking To Identify Woman Wanted In Larceny Incident
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a female who was allegedly involved in a larceny incident in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on December 18, 2022. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any...
Woman accused of shaking and tossing 5-month-old baby
A babysitter was arrested Thursday and accused of shaking and tossing a 5-month-old child as she cried in the middle of the night, police wrote in documents filed in Criminal District Court. Deja Cary, 27, was booked with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. The child was subsequently sent to the pediatric...
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After being issued a refund and escorted out of a business, New Orleans police say a woman grabbed a gun from her car and opened fire. According to the NOPD, a woman was involved in an altercation with employees inside the unidentified business in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Case against Bridge City escapee tossed as Orleans DA misses another juvenile transfer deadline
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attempted murder and armed robbery case against a Bridge City youth detention center escapee accused of shooting a man in Uptown New Orleans last July was tossed last week because of more procrastination by Orleans Parish prosecutors, court records show. Kendell Myers was accused of...
16-year-old arrested for pointing an airsoft gun at a St. Tammany Parish school bus
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announces that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy for being accused of pointing an airsoft gun at a school bus. According to deputies, a bus driver was bringing the students home on Watts Thomas Road in Bush when she observed the teen pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the bus.
Family of teen fatally shot by Gulfport officer demands release of bodycam footage
GULFPORT, Miss. (WVUE) - The family of Jaheim McMillan marked his sixteenth birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 1) by demanding transparency four months after he was fatally shot by police in Gulfport, Mississippi. Family and friends gathered at the Courthouse Road Pier to celebrate McMillan’s life with a barbecue and a...
Gunfire exchange inside home leaves man dead, woman injured in Irish Channel
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An exchange of gunfire during an apparent home invasion early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Irish Channel neighborhood left one man dead and a woman injured, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD...
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested five people following protests at Gulfport City Hall Thursday evening. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. Gulfport Police say they responded to City Hall in reference...
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
