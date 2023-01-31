ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

fox8live.com

NOPD finds gunshot victim inside crashed vehicle in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A vehicle crash in Gentilly is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say around 4:29 p.m., a call of shots fired was reported at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street. Upon arrival, police located a man inside a crashed vehicle. The man was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

COLD CASE ARREST: Waveland man charged in 1987 Florida murder

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - For 36 years, the murder of 82-year-old Opal Weil in St. Petersburg, Fla. has gone unsolved. But advancements in DNA testing have given investigators a new lead in the cold case that points to Waveland. Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023...
WAVELAND, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Looking To Identify Woman Wanted In Larceny Incident

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a female who was allegedly involved in a larceny incident in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on December 18, 2022. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any...
BILOXI, MS
NOLA.com

Woman accused of shaking and tossing 5-month-old baby

A babysitter was arrested Thursday and accused of shaking and tossing a 5-month-old child as she cried in the middle of the night, police wrote in documents filed in Criminal District Court. Deja Cary, 27, was booked with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. The child was subsequently sent to the pediatric...
fox8live.com

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Irish Channel neighborhood left one person dead and another injured, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD said. Responding officers found two victims -- a male and a female -- suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not disclose the victims’ identities or ages.
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
wxxv25.com

Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

